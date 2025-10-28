Indian cuisine, known for its rich flavours and diverse regional specialities, has become a staple in food scenes around the world. From spicy curries to delicate dosas, the popularity of Indian dishes extends far beyond the country's borders. Chefs and restaurants across the globe are now reimagining traditional recipes while staying true to their roots. One such example is Tim Darling, a British chef from Salisbury, who fell in love with South Indian cuisine and brought its authentic flavours to the UK. He opened an Indian restaurant called Pappu Dosa in Bristol, which serves traditional South Indian food prepared with care and authenticity.





The Story Of British Chef Tim Darling: From Salisbury To South India

Tim Darling, also known as White Chutney, grew up in Salisbury, UK. He worked odd jobs until he discovered his true calling – cooking. The passion gave him the sense of purpose he had been searching for his entire life. His interest in cooking deepened while working in Leeds and London.





During his time in Leeds, Tim met an Indian chef named Deepak, who introduced him to the rich and comforting flavours of South Indian cuisine. The combination of crispy dosas and fluffy idlis captured his heart and became his new language of expression. The flavour profile was so mind-blowing for Tim that he instantly knew this was what he wanted to dedicate his life to.





When the COVID-19 lockdown hit in 2020, Darling took a leap of faith and started Pappu Dosa from a small caravan in Somerset. He served simple, home-style South Indian meals at his humble food joint. Before long, it became a local sensation, and word spread quickly about the British man making authentic dosas.





Soon after, he upgraded to a food van in Bradley Stoke, where he continued to serve the same warmth and flavour in every bite. Today, Tim Darling runs two successful restaurants, one in Easton and another in Patchway. His ultimate goal is to bring authentic Indian food to a wider audience.

Tim's vision is to expand Pappu Dosa across the UK, India, Asia, and the Middle East – while staying true to the authentic taste that has earned him a loyal following.