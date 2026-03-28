As the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana completes 20 years since its debut, Miley Cyrus has been reflecting on memories from the show, including what she ate during filming. While revisiting the show's early years, the singer and actor spoke about a specific fast‑food order that became part of her meals while working on the series. Cyrus shared the detail during a recent conversation with Alex Cooper from the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed various aspects of her Hannah Montana years. Among the topics that came up was the food she regularly ate while filming the show.





Also Read: Watch: Workers Union Allegedly Find Stone In Lemon Rice At Hyderabad Airport, Demands Action

Fast Food During Hannah Montana Shooting

While talking about her time on Hannah Montana, Cyrus said that she often ordered food from Panda Express. The fast‑food chain featured frequently in her meals during the show's production. Her comments were limited to describing the food she ate and the repetition of the order during filming.

Cyrus revealed that her regular order consisted of plain white rice, with no additional entree. However, instead of soy sauce, she topped it with Diet Coke. Looking back, she described the combination as “really gnarly”. She said she ordered the same combination repeatedly during the years she was working on the Disney Channel series.





Also Read: Ranveer Singh Celebrates Dhurandhar 2 Success With Deepika Padukone At Mumbai's Benne Dosa

Miley Cyrus Celebrated Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary

The discussion around her food habits came amid broader conversations tied to Hannah Montana's 20th anniversary. The milestone has been marked by interviews, retrospectives and anniversary‑related content revisiting the show's impact and behind‑the‑scenes moments. While much of the anniversary focus has been on music and performances from the show, the fast‑food memory remains one of the clearest food‑specific details she has shared from her Hannah Montana years.