Summer is here in its glory. Thirst hits you hard, but drinking just water all the time makes you feel bloated. In addition, this extreme weather also slows down digestion, and excess sweating means loss of sodium, potassium, and fluids - important electrolytes needed for energy, digestion, and temperature control. So, adding fluids that address energy drain, reduced appetite, and leave the body hydrated is the need of the day. Here, traditional Indian drinks kick in to support hydration, cool the body naturally, and even improve gut health.





Many of these time-tested beverages today have scientific evidence backed by modern nutrition science. Fermented drinks support the gut microbiome, coconut water provides natural electrolytes, and spices like cumin and fennel may help digestion.

Here Are 8 Traditional Summer Drinks That Cool Your Body And Support Gut Health:

1. Nimbu Pani (Lemon Water)

Simple, refreshing, and effective. A perfect ORS. Fresh lemon juice with water and a pinch of rock salt can help replenish fluids and sodium lost in sweat. Lemon also provides vitamin C and may support digestion by stimulating digestive juices. It adds hydration and mild electrolyte support, hence reducing fatigue.

Best time to drink: Mid-morning or after coming in from the heat. In case of heavy sweating, add a little jaggery or honey for natural glucose, which can help improve fluid absorption.

2. Chaas (Buttermilk)

Perhaps India's original summer probiotic. Made from diluted curd, chaas contains beneficial bacteria that support gut health. It also provides calcium, protein, and potassium. Roasted cumin, ginger, and black salt can further support digestion and reduce bloating. Fermented dairy helps improve gut microbial balance and digestion. It not only aids heat relief but also helps reduce acidity and bloating.





Best time to drink: After lunch. Make it thin; it hydrates better than thick lassi in summer.

3. Jaljeera

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Cooling and digestive in one glass. Traditionally made with cumin, mint, black salt, tamarind, and sometimes fennel, all of which are known for stimulating digestion while helping replace salts lost through sweating. Cumin and mint are a must in summers, and studies have indicated that they are good for digestive support, especially for gas and sluggish digestion. It helps with appetite, constipation and summer fatigue.





Best time to drink: Before meals or late afternoon. Keep it lightly salted and not overly spicy.

4. Tender Coconut Water

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Nature's electrolyte drink. A source of potassium, magnesium, and small amounts of sodium, it is useful in hot weather. Tender coconut water supports hydration without heaviness and is gentle on the stomach. Studies show it can support rehydration after mild dehydration. In addition to restoring electrolyte balance, it alleviates dehydration and acidity.





Best time to drink: Mid-morning, post-walk, or during travel. Fresh is the best.

5. Sattu Sharbat

The underrated summer powerhouse. Sattu, made from chickpea flour with water, lemon, cumin, and black salt, is cooling, filling, and mineral-rich. It also provides some protein and fibre, which support satiety and gut health. It adds hydration, beats heat exhaustion, and supports appetite.





Best time to drink: Late morning or as a light meal during very hot days.

6. Aam Panna

Traditional protection against summer fatigue. This raw mango drink provides potassium and natural acids that may help replenish salts lost through sweat. Traditionally, it has been used during extreme heat to balance electrolytes and manage heat stress and low energy. Keep the sugar minimum.





Best time to drink: Afternoon, especially on very hot days.

7. Saunf Water (Fennel Infusion)

A gentle cooling digestive. Fennel has traditionally been used to ease acidity, bloating, and digestive discomfort. Some research suggests fennel may support gut motility and reduce spasms. Soak fennel overnight and strain for a mild cooling drink.





Best time to drink: After meals or sip through the day.

8. Bael Sherbet

The forgotten gut healer. Bael fruit has long been used in Indian households for digestive health. It is especially valued in summer because it feels cooling and soothing to the gut. It may aid in bowel regularity and gut function. Loose motions, irritated gut, and summer digestive issues are some other things it helps with. Homemade is the best.





In summer, just keep in mind that water is for basic fluid needs; electrolyte drinks like nimbu pani or coconut water are for sweat loss, while fermented or digestive drinks like chaas and jaljeera are for gut support.





You do not need expensive sports drinks to survive an Indian summer. Many traditional beverages already offer what the body needs—fluids, minerals, digestive support, and cooling relief. Sometimes the smartest summer wellness hacks have been in Indian kitchens all along.