One must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about the film Mrs. and the buzz surrounding it. Sanya Malhotra delivers a powerful performance as Ruchi, a housewife who spends her days tirelessly cooking for her in-laws—only to receive no appreciation in return. Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh plays her father-in-law, a man who never sets foot in the kitchen but is extremely particular about how his food should be prepared.





Now, in a hilarious move, Kanwaljit posted an Instagram video where he plates a dish and proudly says, “Beta, maine apni mummy ki recipe banayi hai aaj. [ I made my mom's recipe today.]” He then serves it to a family friend, Rishika – granddaughter of legendary Kathak dancer Sitara Devi. As she takes a bite, Kanwaljit eagerly asks, “Kaisa hai? [How is it?] ” to which Rishika responds, “Namak kam hai. [The salt is less.]”





For those who have watched Mrs., this moment will feel all too familiar. In the film, when Ruchi asks for feedback on her cooking, Kanwaljit's character delivers the same dismissive response. With a disappointed expression, Kanwaljit then heads back to the kitchen. We bet all Mrs. fans truly love this role reversal.

Check out the video below:

The internet could not keep calm after watching this clip.





A fan wrote, “Destroyed in seconds. Perfect reel. Thank you, sir.”





Another one added, “Silbatte ki chutney is missing.” IYKYK.





A LOL comment read, “Ab paap nhi dhulenge sir. [Now your sins won't be washed away, sir.]”





Someone said, “Role reversal… Negative role performed in disguise of being educated but man of regressive thinking...Sir, you did it very naturally.”





“I hated your role in Mrs. But you played it so well that you almost made me hate you. Kudos and cheers for some more admiration roles,” read a comment.





A few echoed, “Thanks for making this reel.”





What are your views on the theme of cooking in the film? Share with us in the comments.