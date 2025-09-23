Mumbai's food scene is buzzing with fresh energy as restaurants unveil their latest menus. Packed with bold flavours, creative twists, and seasonal ingredients, these offerings are designed to delight every kind of foodie. Craving hearty comfort bites or light, inventive plates? There's something for every palate, whether you're chasing familiar favourites or eager to try something entirely new. Chefs are experimenting with textures, spices, and presentations, turning every dish into a small culinary adventure. For food lovers, this is the perfect moment to explore the city's vibrant dining landscape, sample innovative creations, and discover new must-try dishes. With flavours that surprise, delight, and linger long after the meal, these new menus promise a memorable journey:

5 New Menus To Try At Mumbai Restaurants:

1. The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda

Photo Credit: The Dimsum Room, Kala Ghoda

In the heart of Kala Ghoda, The Dimsum Room has unveiled a new menu shaped by Culinary Director Chef Mrigank Singh's years cooking and eating across Hong Kong. We recently had the chance to taste some of the new dishes; we were left thoroughly impressed by them. Drawing inspiration from tea houses, dai pai dongs, and Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Singh reinterprets the city's culinary traditions through a refined lens for Mumbai diners. Dim sum remains the centrepiece, with more than 55 variations now available, including two fresh categories. Ensure you try the Sichuan Peanut & Chilli Dressing Dumplings, which arrive with a nutty, spicy sauce. We fell in love with them instantly. Also, don't miss the chance to enjoy different juicy leaf-wrapped dumplings here. If you want something familiar yet surprising, taste the Pumpkin and Five Spice Crystal Dumplings.

Beyond dim sum, small plates and mains broaden the experience. For the main course, you can choose between special plates like a comforting Hainanese Chicken Rice, fun bowls like the Singapore curry noodles, or other large plates. For dessert, we highly recommend the refreshing Mandarin Panna Cotta and the indulgent Fried Mantou Buns (served with condensed milk and hot chocolate sauce for dipping). As before, diners can pair their food with cocktails from an exquisite and expansive menu. We loved sipping on the Yuzu Spritz, Qin Dynasty and Caipirinha.

Where: The Dimsum Room, 3rd Floor, Building 30, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.





2. AER, Four Seasons Mumbai, Worli

Photo Credit: AER, Four Seasons Mumbai, Worli

High above Mumbai's skyline, AER at the Four Seasons unveils a menu that brings together sea-inspired cocktails and globally influenced plates. The new cocktail list is structured around moods of the ocean: Tranquil Tides with cucumber and cacao channels calm waters, while #AER Picante, spiked with orange and jalapeno, delivers a fiery kick. The food menu mirrors this spirit of exploration, spanning local, coastal, and international influences. Options range from Bombay Guac and fiery Bhoot Jolokia Chicken to salmon ceviche and banana leaf-wrapped Konkani fish. Mediterranean lamb chops and Irani cafe-style plates sit alongside playful bites like butter chicken flatbreads and pulled lamb sliders. A "Balance by Four Seasons" section, developed with nutritionists, caters to mindful dining without compromising flavour. Spiked desserts close the experience on a whimsical note.

Where: 34th Floor, 1/136, Dr Elijah Moses Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Worli, Mumbai.





3. Toa 66, Churchgate

Photo Credit: Toa 66, Churchgate

Toa 66, the intimate 26-seater in Churchgate known for its vegetarian Thai tasting menus, has launched its Tasting Menu 3.0 and its debut cocktail list. The new seven-course menu, crafted under Thai chefs Kanchit and Natanong Vongvichai, leans into sharper flavours and inventive pairings. Highlights include a bright wing bean salad, golden corn fritters with sweet-sour dipping sauce, and a comforting Tom Yam Wonton broth. Vegetables take centre stage in dishes like wok-tossed and crisp-fried morning glory, while a fiery red curry celebrates Thai home-style cooking through a fine-dining lens. The restaurant has introduced cocktails inspired by Thai festivals, designed by bartenders Neil Pinto and Jonathan Periera. Drinks like Plum & Port (evoking the Ghost Festival) and the mulberry-infused Berry Rose (a nod to the Monkey Festival) bring playfulness to the table. Zero-proof options and a focused beer and wine list round out the program.

Where: Toa 66, Ground Floor, ADCB Rehman Manzil, 75, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai.





4. Ode, Worli

Photo Credit: Ode, Worli

At Ode in Worli, Chef Rahul Akerkar's new menu builds on what the restaurant has become known for since opening in late 2023. The 22 new dishes balance creativity with comfort, while expanding the vegetarian options. Some are rooted in nostalgia and personal memory, like the Bucatini Peperone "Carbonara," created for the chef's vegetarian wife using roasted yellow peppers and ricotta. Others reinterpret classics with a twist, such as Bhavnagri Chilli Tempura with sweet potato. Guests can also relish playful cocktails. Seafood lovers may be drawn to the "Ode to Prawn Cocktail," layered with devilled egg and tobiko. Desserts, like the truffle creme brulee and dark chocolate Basque cheesecake, follow the same philosophy of understated indulgence. Beloved staples such as charred prawns and apricot rum-glazed ribs remain.

Where: Ode, Gate No. 4, Raheja Altimus, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, opposite Doordarshan Kendra, B Wing, BDD Chawls Worli, Worli, Mumbai.





5. Gaylord, Churchgate

Photo Credit: Gaylord, Churchgate

Gaylord, the iconic restaurant in Churchgate, continues to celebrate its timeless North Indian and Continental roots while venturing into new territory. Classics such as Lobster Thermidor, Chicken a la Kiev, Murgh Makhani, and Pomfret Meuniere remain central to the offering, reassuring loyal patrons who return for familiar flavours. Alongside, the new menu introduces inventive touches like Tomato Chilli Arancini, a smoky Tandoori Shakarkandi chaat, and Dal paired unexpectedly with blue cheese naan. Seafood, another Gaylord hallmark, is highlighted through dishes like peri-peri king prawns, Mangalorean prawn curry, and Amritsari-style fish fry. The pasta selection borrows from Italian traditions but adapts them with Indian produce, as in red pepper risotto or sweet potato gnocchi. Desserts have been expanded to feature delicate pastries such as cinnamon mascarpone and coffee walnut cigars.

Where: Gaylord Restaurant, Mayfair Building, V N Road, Churchgate, Mumbai.