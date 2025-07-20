Mumbai's restaurants are striking a balance between comfort and creativity with their latest menu launches this season. While some chefs are leaning into familiar flavours with fresh twists, others are creating entirely new dining experiences that surprise and engage. From menus that offer hearty, satisfying plates to those built around presentation and theatre, there's something to suit every kind of diner. Whether you're in the mood to try something bold or just want a reliable favourite done differently, these new offerings bring variety without losing warmth. Here's a round-up of the latest menus that are worth checking out:

Here Are New Menus In Mumbai Restaurants To Try In Monsoon 2025:

1. CinCin, BKC

Photo Credit: CinCin, BKC

CinCin has recently upgraded its menu to reflect a new approach that spans Italy's diverse culinary regions, expanding beyond its Amalfi roots. Led by Executive Chef Dayamani Singh, the latest offerings feature lip-smacking handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, Cicchetti options and much more. We had the opportunity to try some of them and discovered many delicious delights we would return for. We highly recommend the Crostini E Zucca, Milanese-Style Fried Chicken (Pollo), Achiughe e Nocciola, Finocchio Fritte, Tajarin al Tartufo (Piedmont), Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina, Napoli & Pepperonata pizzas, among others. Dessert ranges from soft and refreshing to fully indulgent - and we relished every bite of the Torta di Lampone, Crespelle and Cannolo. Guests can now also enjoy a fresh cocktail selection and an expanded wine program. The menu is designed for community-style dining, with larger sharing platters and a focus on unfussy, regionally rooted Italian flavours.

What: New Menu at CinCin

Where: Raheja Tower, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

2. Amadeo by Oberoi, BKC

Amadeo by Oberoi has revamped its menu to include bold new dishes creatively crafted with the freshest ingredients. The curation features Mediterranean small plates, artisanal pastas, robata grills, elevated Japanese fare and modern Indian signatures. We had the opportunity to taste some of the scrumptious new additions. We liked the Truffle Tadka Dahi Kebab, Truffle chicken sheekh kebab, the Chicken Lasagne and the Chilean sea bass. But three dishes stood out especially, and we are still thinking about them. The Biainco Buratta pizza with confit cherry tomatoes, rocket leaves and olive tapenade was a comforting and flavourful treat. We also loved the refreshing and refined layers of the Hamachi Usuzukuri, served with avocado tartare. For dessert, we indulged in Amadeo's new Chocolate Geode (a chocolate mousse creation with berry sorbet). It tasted so decadent, you can't immediately tell it's a gluten-free delicacy with no added sugar.

What: Revamped Menu at Amadeo

Where: NMACC, Jio World Centre, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai

3. Toa 66, Churchgate

Photo Credit: Toa 66

Toa 66 has introduced a new tasting menu, celebrating new seasonal ingredients. Curated by Thai chefs Kanchit and Natanong Vongvichai, the menu is filled with delightful flavours and textures. The courses include delicious delicacies like Kway Tiew Pak Mo (rice noodle sheets filled with water chestnuts, served in a soy-based broth), Krathong Thong (pastry cups filled with sweet mango puree and seasonal vegetables), Popiya Khi Mao (a take on Thailand's "drunken noodles"), Watermelon Larb (as a palate cleanser), Northern Khao Soi (Bangkok's spicier version of a classic). What's for dessert? Visit and find out.

What: New tasting menu at Toa 66

Where: Ground Floor, ADCB Rehman Manzil, 75, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai.

4. Carnival By Tresind, Santacruz

Carnival by Tresind has introduced the Carnival Experience Menu, a boundary-pushing take on modern Indian cuisine driven by theatrical storytelling and multisensory presentations. Conceptualised by Chef Sarfaraz Ahmed, the menu features dishes that blend nostalgia with innovation, such as pani puri semifreddo, Kala Khatta Burrata Salad (served tableside), Champaran Carnitas (veg and non-veg), Kanyakumari Crab Krapow, and Parmesan & Saffron Khichdi adorned with 24K gold. The Carnival Celebration Dessert wraps up the meal on a striking visual note. Each course doubles as a performance, inviting diners into a world where classic Indian flavours are transformed into memorable culinary experiences like never before.

What: New Experience Menu at Carnival By Tresind

Where: 7th Floor, Krishna Curve Building, Juhu Tara Road, opposite Juhu Garden, Hasmukh Nagar, Santacruz (West), Mumbai.

5. Gigi, Bandra

Gigi, the famous Japanese and European restaurant in Bandra, has just unveiled a revamped menu. Crafted by Chef Beena, it aims to highlight ingredient-led luxury by combining European techniques and Japanese flavours. Guests can enjoy new delicacies like Seabass Pomelo Ceviche, Yuzu Kosho Prawns, Tortellini de Automne, Miso Glazed Celeriac Fondant, Portobello Steak, Shimo no Kare and Miso Truffle Udon. End your feast by digging into the decadent Noir Caramel.

What: New menu additions at Gigi

Where: 14th Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

6. Ekaa, Fort

Ekaa has launched a new tapas menu that reflects Chef Niyati Rao's distinctive culinary style. Expect a lineup of dishes that celebrate personal memories, carefully sourced ingredients and regional nuances. Guests will be treated to creations like Belly (cured and slow-cooked pork belly), Sassoon (a unique nod to Malwani coastal cuisine), Mac & Cheese (reimagined as delicate potato dumplings), Tomato Tomato (a carpaccio of six heirloom tomato varieties sourced from Pune), Embers (cured chicken thigh spiced with house-made basbaas) and Pudding (a warm corn pudding enriched with caramel and buttered corn dust).

What: New Tapas Menu at Ekaa

Where: 1st Floor, Kitab Mahal, D Sukhadwala Road, Azad Maidan, Fort, Mumbai.

7. Gallops, Mahalaxmi

Gallops Cabanas has launched a seasonal high tea menu served in its air-conditioned outdoor cabanas overlooking the racecourse. The spread includes Avocado & Cheddar Croissant, Mini Vada Pav, Shrimp & Mayo Rolls, Cheese Straws, Hummus & Zucchini Sandwiches, Pakodas, Nankhatai, Palak Patta Chaat, Scotch Eggs, Quinoa Bhel, and a selection of desserts and teas. Three rotating menus are available. These seasonal special cabanas are a unique experience that allows guests to indulge in traditional Indian snacks with global cafe favourites in a scenic setting.

What: Monsoon Specials at Gallops Cabanas

Where: Gate no 1, Inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Via Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai.

8. Mokai, Bandra

Mokai in Bandra has introduced a monsoon menu inspired by Asian comfort food with local influences. The Travellers Monsoon Menu features dishes like the Massaman Pulled Shroom Croissant, Spicy Tofu Broth Bowl, and Samui's Chicken Curry Noodle Bowl. Guests can sip on innovative drinks such as Sparkling Watermelon Cooler, Walk on the Clouds Collagen Matcha, and Cereal Killer Almond Latte. Marine collagen is now available as an add-on. End your meal with Hot Chocolate French Toast and Strawberry Mochi.

What: Monsoon Traveller's Menu at Mokai

Where: Chapel Road, St Sebastian Colony, Ranwar, Bandra West, Mumbai

9. The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar, Lower Parel

Lower Parel's Bigg Small Café + Bar has launched a monsoon menu focused on comfort and sharing plates. The lineup brings together elements of Asian and Indian street food with rainy-day appeal. Highlights include Mexican Corn Ribs, Truffle Mushroom Bao, Tandoori Chicken Momos, Chicken Pok Choy Dumplings, Crab Meat Soup, and Malaysian Hot Pot. There's also a range of woks, ramen, and donburi bowls to enjoy. Those with a sweet tooth must not miss the warm Skillet Cookie.

What: Monsoon Menu at The Bigg Small Cafe + Bar

Where: One International Centre, Tower 2, Lower Parel, Mumbai

10. Thai Naam, Andheri

Thai Naam has debuted a new grill menu for monsoon. It focuses on a mix of delicious vegetarian, meat, and seafood dishes with a Thai twist. Options include grilled asparagus with yard beans, portobello mushrooms with cheese, soya garlic chicken, roasted duck with spinach, spicy lamb slices, and grilled liver with tomatoes and chilli. Seafood options include baked lobster with Thai herbs, grilled prawns, lemon basil fish, and orange-scented scallops.

What: Monsoon-Themed Grill Menu at Thai Naam

Where: 1st Floor, Bay 99 Campus, near JW Marriott Sahar, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Andheri, Mumbai.

11. ITC Grand Central, Lower Parel

Frederick's Lounge at ITC Grand Central is offering a seasonal high tea menu titled Monsoon Tea Tales. The spread includes Masala Chai, Onion and Potato Fritters, Khari Biscuits, Butter Toast, and Bun Maska. It's available daily between 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm, priced at Rs 999++ for two. The experience allows guests to relish classic Indian teatime snacks presented in a grand setting.

What: Curated tea-time experience at ITC Grand Central

Where: 287, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marg, Parel, Mumbai

12. Nara Thai

This monsoon, Nara Thai is inviting foodies to check out its new "Curry Shop" menu. Available until August 31, it explores Thai curry in various regional styles. Dishes include Tom Yum Seafood Curry Bowl, Massaman Pulled Lamb with Thai Roti, Chiang Mai Garden Curry Bowl, and Spicy Mock Meat with Thai Roti. Drinks include the Thai Green Curry Cocktail and Tom Yum Twist. It's a seasonal special that highlights curry as the heart of Thai comfort food.

What: "Curry Shop" Monsoon Menu at Nara Thai

Where: Across Nara Thai locations

13. The Bayview, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive

The Bayview's monsoon specials pair well with its sea-facing setting. The menu includes crispy, spicy and drool-worthy bites, such as Onion and Potato Bhajiyas, Cajun Egg Tempura, Bharwan Mirch, Spinach Fritters, Chicken Tikka, Prawns, and Zucchini-Asparagus Tempura. It's a simple, classic selection meant to complement the coastal monsoon atmosphere.

What: Monsoon Menu at The Bayview

Where: 29, Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Marine Lines, Mumbai

14. Opus, The Four Seasons Mumbai, Worli

Opus, at The Four Seasons, has launched a Mumbai Monsoon High Tea offering curated by Executive Chef Aditya Kulkarni. Local classics with global influences feature on the menu. Expect dishes like Vada Pav Sliders, Bombay Sandwiches, BBQ Chicken Buns, Kheema Pav, Thai Prawn Cakes, Corn Chaat in peri peri, cheese and BBQ versions, along with desserts like Gulab Jamun Eclairs, Lychee Rabdi, Gulkand Mille-feuille, Chai Cream Tart, and Jasmine Tea Panna Cotta. A selection of Indian and international teas accompanies the spread.

What: Mumbai Monsoon High Tea at Opus

Where: The Four Seasons Mumbai, 1/136, Dr Elijah Moses Road, Gandhi Nagar, Upper Worli, Worli, Mumbai

15. The Bluebop Cafe, Khar

The Bluebop Café's monsoon menu centres around warm comfort food. Starters include Cream of Mushroom Soup, Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Butter Garlic Prawns, and Truffle Chicken Popcorn. In the mains, one can opt for Mexican and Pepper Garlic Chicken Sizzlers, Red Thai Curry Prawns, and Tenderloin Steak. Desserts, hot chocolate, and coffees complete the offering in the cafe's jazz-accented space. It's a relaxed, all-day menu designed for cosy meals during the rainy season.

What: Monsoon Menu at The Bluebop Cafe

Where: 318, Linking Rd, Khar, Khar West, Mumbai

16. Tattva Bar and Cafe, Andheri

Tattva's monsoon menu brings inventive takes on Indian street food and regional flavours. It's a playful, hyper-local menu with unique twists. Guests can feast on treats like the Bruschetta a la Dabeli, Bombay Koliwada Chicken Bhel, Pomegranate Quinoa & Apple Salad, Sol-Kadi Kiwi Apple Pani Puri, Bhindi Chaat on Roasted Garlic Hummus, and Chatpata Baby Aloo. There are also several new drinks worth trying, such as Jamun Basil Breeze, Scarlett Shot, Masala Toddy, and Spiced Jamun Picante. For dessert, dig into Masala Chai Pannacotta and Kunafa Royale.

What: Monsoon Menu at Tattva Bar and Cafe

Where: 7th Floor, Redpine, Peninsula Hotel, Near Airport Road, Bori Colony, Marol, Metro, Mumbai

17. Donmai, Worli

Matcha is trending, and restaurants are paying attention. Donmai in Worli recently introduced a new matcha-focused menu that spotlights traditional Japanese tea culture with a modern twist. The menu features drinks like Mango Amai, Shiro Coco, Cinna Mori, Aozora Breeze, Ichigo Cloud, Ringo Cha, and Shinju Pop. The menu positions matcha as both a flavour and a mindful wellness ritual.

What: New Matcha Menu at Donmai

Where: G-03, Altimus, Opposite Doordarshan Towers, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli, Mumbai