As 2025 draws to a close, Mumbai's dining scene is buzzing with fresh energy and flavour. The city's newest restaurants are leaning into nostalgia, craftsmanship, and cultural storytelling. They are celebrating everything from the warmth of regional kitchens to the art of contemporary indulgence. These openings capture the season's mood perfectly: leisurely brunches in sunlit cafes, inventive cocktails with a view, and menus that travel across India's diverse culinary map. Whether it's the rediscovery of traditional recipes or the creation of immersive new spaces that feel like destinations unto themselves, each addition reflects Mumbai's evolving appetite for innovative experiences. Here's a look at the most exciting new tables to book this November and December:

Visit These 8 New Restaurants In Mumbai This Winter:

1. Kadak at ICONIQA, Mumbai International Airport

Photo Credit: Kadak at ICONIQA, Mumbai International Airport

Nestled within ICONIQA Hotel at Mumbai International Airport, Kadak reimagines Indian dining with a distinctive sense of creativity. The interiors, dotted with reinterpreted Warli art, antique tiffins, and hand-painted details, evoke nostalgia while celebrating innovation. Whether in the café, the lively diner, the private nooks, or the lush terrace garden, Kadak's design invites both travellers and locals to savour India's layered charm. The menu and bar celebrate India's evolving culinary narrative with flair: modern Indian spirits and inventive cocktails meet a menu that updates regional cuisines without falling into fusion cliches. Every drink and dish is crafted to capture India's diverse voice in contemporary form, merging storytelling and flavour.

Where: Iconiqa Hotel Mumbai International Airport, Marol Village Road, Opp. Bom Terminal 2, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai.



2. The Silver Train, Lower Parel

Photo Credit: The Silver Train, Lower Parel

An ode to India's royal kitchens, The Silver Train is an exciting new restaurant conceived by Shravan Juvvadi and Chef Anuradha Medhora. It transforms the grandeur and eccentricity of palace dining into a richly layered experience. Inspired by a silver miniature train that once circled royal banquet tables, the space revives the curiosity, opulence, and storytelling spirit of India's regal feasts. Its signature experience, the Silver Thali, rotates daily in a seven-day cycle, turning each visit into a new discovery. Every dish is slow-cooked, research-driven, and steeped in history. The 'Ek. Do. Chaar.' concept allows diners to choose portion sizes that suit every mood, while The Silver Bar extends the narrative through experimental cocktails inspired by old royal drinking traditions.

Where: 4th Floor, West Zone, Phoenix Palladium, Gourmet Village, Lower Parel, Mumbai.



3. NMACC Theatre Cafe, Churchgate

Located within the newly restored Eros Building at Churchgate, the NMACC Theatre Cafe brings together the nostalgia of Mumbai's Art Deco past with a distinctly modern Indian sensibility. Designed by architect Ashiesh Shah, the cafe features geometric symmetry, handcrafted textures, and subtle heritage detailing that transform the space into a living gallery. Set within the Swadesh store, it offers guests a tranquil escape from the city's bustle. It's a natural extension of Mumbai's cultural rhythm where theatre, design, and cuisine intersect. The menu celebrates India's regional palate with offerings ranging from hearty street eats to elevated homestyle classics. It is designed for casual meals, pre-show bites, or relaxed gatherings. The food is complemented by wine and beer selections.

Where: Swadesh Store, 1st Floor, 'Eros Cinema' Building, Fort Division, Maharshi Karve Road & Jamshedji Tata Road Junction, Churchgate, Mumbai.



4. BarQat, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Photo Credit: BarQat, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

At JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, BarQat returns as a celebration of abundance. Its very name, derived from Urdu, captures the spirit of plenty that defines the restaurant's philosophy. The restaurant draws culinary influences from Kashmir, Lucknow, Bhopal, and Hyderabad, weaving together recipes and traditions that have evolved along India's storied routes. The atmosphere balances heritage with refinement, inviting guests to experience time-honoured regional cooking reimagined with contemporary grace. Each plate pays homage to heirloom flavours and the familial warmth of India's dining traditions.

Where: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, IA Project Road, Navpada, Andheri East, Mumbai.



5. The Nutcracker, Breach Candy

Photo Credit: The Nutcracker, Breach Candy

The beloved Mumbai café The Nutcracker opens its fifth outpost in Breach Candy. It is stepping into a space steeped in local nostalgia-the site once home to the iconic Sun Restaurant. With its restored brick wall, hand-painted textures, and a palette of graphite, patterned tiles, and soft papier-mache lighting, the cafe embodies warmth, craft, and quiet charm. True to its philosophy of serving food that feels soulful yet contemporary, The Nutcracker Breach Candy extends the cafe's signature all-day comfort offerings while introducing new breakfast creations and freshly baked flatbreads. The focus remains on balance and freshness, drawing from global influences. It's a great destination for fun breakfasts, lingering lunches, quiet evenings and lively conversations.

Where: Ground Floor, Beach View, opp. Tata Garden, Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill, Mumbai.



6. The Bombay Swim Club

Photo Credit: The Bombay Swim Club

Perched on the final storey of ICONIQA, The Bombay Swim Club is a vibrant rooftop sanctuary suspended between skyline and sea breeze. Designed as a resort-style urban escape, it offers infinity pools, jacuzzis, and panoramic runway views. The mood shifts from sun-drenched calm by day to shimmering nightlife energy after dusk. The setting is characterised by Mediterranean hues, tropical music, and an easy sophistication. Culinary creativity defines the experience, with delicious Japanese-Mexican bites taking centre stage. The bar follows suit with a storytelling-driven cocktail program that evokes distant coasts and sunset moods.

Where: Iconiqa Hotel Mumbai International Airport, Marol Village Road, Opp. Bom Terminal 2, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai.



7. Pana by Fairfield by Marriott, Andheri West

Photo Credit: Pana by Fairfield by Marriott, Andheri West

Perched high on the 13th floor of Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West, Pana offers a serene yet spirited dining experience that mirrors Mumbai's skyline: dynamic by day, dazzling by night. Overlooking amazing city views, the all-day restaurant is designed as a warm, intimate escape where comfort meets sophistication. The ambience glows with golden-hour hues that shift into the twinkle of city lights, setting the stage for everything from quiet breakfasts to unhurried dinners. Pana's menu embraces both Indian comfort dishes and globally inspired plates.

Where: 13th Floor, Fairfield by Marriott Mumbai Andheri West, B-43, New Link Road, Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West, Mumbai.



8. Devangere Benne, Borivali

Photo Credit: Devangere Benne, Borivali

Devangere Benne is a new restaurant that celebrates the timeless flavours of Karnataka with pride. Conceptualised as an ode to the birthplace of the iconic benne dosa, this all-day dining space promises a sensory journey straight to the lanes of Davangere. From the batter and butter to the signature spice blends, every core ingredient is sourced from the region itself. Led by Chef Khushal, the menu reflects both tradition and thoughtful innovation. The offerings go beyond dosas to include classic South Indian snacks, comforting meal platters, artisanal filter coffee, and more. The 2,500 sq. ft. restaurant brings warmth and familiarity through its design: earthy terracotta tones, brass accents, and handcrafted details set against natural wood and heritage-inspired artefacts.

Where: 1st floor, Annex Mall, Near Prithvi Enclave - Western Express Highway, Siddharth Nagar, Borivali East, Mumbai

