“Peanut butter is love,” declared actress Nikita Dutta in her latest Instagram post. She uploaded a video while gorging on a jar of peanut butter and, through her expressions, we could see how much she loved it. In the caption, she proudly wrote, “In a relationship with peanut butter.” The hashtag read, “There is no stopping.” It is not just Nikita; popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta also agreed to it and commented, “I feel ya.” Peanut butter is not only delicious but also is filled with nutritious values. It is a good source of vitamin E, vitamin B3 -B6, magnesium, copper and manganese, all combined.

While peanut butter is easily available at any grocery store, you can also make peanut butter, that too without any fuss. All you need to have is roasted peanuts, butter, oil, salt and sugar. You can also use sugar substitutes to make it healthier. It is one of the easiest recipes ever which can be made in a matter of a few minutes. Click here for the simple peanut butter recipe.





And, if you are still new to the world of peanut butter, you need not gobble it up raw as Nikita did. Instead, try including this healthy butter into various recipes of your choice. How about starting with delightful peanut butter and banana smoothie? The protein-rich drink is made with bananas, peanut butter, honey and milk. For the best results, add some ice cubes and serve it chilled. Take a look at the recipe.





You can also use the combination of bananas and peanut butter to make a healthy oatmeal bowl. Bananas, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, honey, almond, oats, milk and peanut butter make it for a wholesome breakfast alternative.





Another wonderful option is a peanut butter sauce. This side dish curated with key ingredients such as peanut butter, coconut milk, red curry paste will add flavour to your daily meals.





Now that you know the basics of making peanut butter and how to add it to the food routine, let us know your favourite one in the comment box.