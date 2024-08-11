A private school in Noida has stirred a controversy after it sent a circular to the parents via WhatsApp asking them not to pack non-vegetarian foods in the children's tiffins (packed lunches). The circular was issued by the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS) in Noida's Sector 132. It has sparked a heated debate. The school management clarified that it was only a "request" after a row broke out, PTI reported.

The school circular cited two reasons for the request. It mentioned that health and safety are primary concerns, stating that non-vegetarian food prepared in the morning for lunchtime could pose health risks if not stored and handled correctly. It also highlighted the importance of "inclusivity and respect". As per PTI, the circular suggested that the focus is on providing an environment in which everyone feels comfortable so that all students can sit together and eat their meals irrespective of their food preferences.





The circular has sparked mixed reactions among parents. As per reports, some seem to be in favour of it, citing cultural and health considerations, while others believe it breaches their freedom.

