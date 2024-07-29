Getting food delivered at home has become an everyday scenario for many people, with instant food delivery made accessible and a wide variety of restaurants available at our fingertips. However, despite the convenience, some people often report food mix-up errors and voice their concerns on social media. One such complaint was recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Himanshi (@himisingh01), who shared her disappointment after receiving a non-vegetarian meal instead of her vegetarian order. The customer said this was "not acceptable", especially during the ongoing month of "Saawan" when several people avoid consuming non-vegetarian food. The food was ordered from the restaurant EatFit via the food delivery platform Zomato. Both the restaurant and delivery agent have responded to the complaint.





The user wrote on X, "Have ordered the Palak Paneer soya matar and millet Pulao through Zomato from Eatfit. Instead of Palak Paneer, they have served chicken Palak. Delivering Chicken in Saawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food."

The official X handle of EatFit wrote, "Hey, we truly regret the meal experience and would like to look into this. Please message your order and contact details."

Zomato's official support handle, Zomato Care, responded, "We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and would never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest."

The disappointed customer added that she "was not looking for any kind of refund" and "want to understand who is responsible for this mix-up."

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported. Previously during Navratri in April 2024, a Zomato customer received non-vegetarian momos instead of the vegetarian momos ordered. Read more about it here.