What started as a spontaneous idea during a family DIY project has transformed into one of Oslo's most talked-about food attractions, which is globally viral, thanks to social media. In the Norwegian capital, pizza lovers gather beneath an apartment balcony, call out their orders from the street and wait as freshly baked pizzas descend from above in a basket. The unusual concept, known as Pizza From a Balcony, started two years ago and is only growing, attracting hundreds of locals and tourists.





According to a report by CNN, the quirky venture was founded by Oslo resident Petter Gran, who turned a random idea into a thriving community-driven and consciously executed food business.

An Idea Born During A Balcony Makeover

The concept dates back to August 2024, when Petter Gran was watching his father and brother build a table on his apartment balcony. During the project, he noticed he could clearly hear conversations taking place on the street below.

According to CNN, Gran's attention then shifted to his nearby pizza oven, a hobby he frequently enjoyed using. The idea of selling pizzas directly from his balcony came to him almost instantly. When he shared it with his brother, the response was enthusiastic.





"He said, 'Oh, that's a great idea,'" Gran told CNN. To his surprise, his brother later built a pulley system for lowering pizzas from the balcony without even informing him beforehand.





From Side Project To Viral Pop-Up

Gran promoted the venture by putting up posters around the neighbourhood and inviting both friends and strangers to its opening event. There was just one condition: customers were not allowed inside the apartment.





At the launch, 23 pizzas successfully made the journey from the balcony to customers waiting below. Gran initially planned to host only a handful of events before ending the experiment. However, growing customer interest and overwhelmingly positive feedback convinced him to continue.





Two years later, Pizza From a Balcony has evolved into a well-organised operation.

How The Balcony Pizza Business Works

The pop-up operates for only two hours each week and for just 16 weeks a year. Selling times are announced through social media, creating a sense of anticipation among loyal customers. Ordering is unlike anything found at a traditional restaurant.





Customers stand on the street and shout their pizza preferences up to the balcony, where their names are added to a waiting list. Orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.





Payments are completed digitally using Vipps, a popular Norwegian mobile payment platform, through a QR code placed on a table at street level.





Built On Trust And Community

According to CNN, Pizza From a Balcony is registered with Norway's Food Safety Authority, known as Mattilsynet, and complies with regulations governing food sales from private kitchens.



The venture's success also relies heavily on trust. Customers trust that food hygiene standards are being maintained, while Gran trusts that customers complete their payments after collecting their orders.





"I think the thing about Norway that we're really showing here is the level of trust - this is a very trust-based system," Gran told CNN. "You have to trust that I follow food hygiene, that you're not going to get food poisoning. I need to trust that you paid ... I think it just shows humans at their best."

Neighbours Come First

The local community has played an important role in supporting the unusual business. As a gesture of appreciation, residents living in the locality, Sigurds gate, are always given priority service whenever they place an order.





The operation is also powered by volunteers, many of whom had never made a pizza from scratch before joining the team.

Looking Ahead

In May 2026 alone, Gran and his team sold more than 220 pizzas across three sessions. While he remains open to the possibility of taking Pizza From a Balcony on an international tour in the future, he currently views the project as a rewarding hobby and enjoys running it alongside the volunteers who help bring the concept to life.