Actor Nargis Fakhri celebrated her birthday on Monday with a humble yet special homecooked meal, thanks to her friend and director Farah Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Farah shared a glimpse of the sweet and simple birthday celebration at home, featuring delicious cakes and ghar ka khaana prepared by Farah's cook, Dilip. When asked about her favourite gift, Nargis said, "Out of all the gifts I received-because I received so many gifts-this by far is my favourite gift."





She then pointed to the delicious homecooked feast, which included bowls full of bhindi, rice, palak paneer, and dal.





"This is absolutely amazing. It is the most expensive gift," Nargis said.

She added that the homecooked food was the most special - even more than the Rolls-Royce Cullinan she received for her birthday -because food cooked with love is "priceless and you cannot put a price on it." The meal was also accompanied by two chocolate cakes-one topped with fresh strawberries and another with an edible golden chocolate leaf. The clip ended with Nargis happily blowing out the candles.







In the caption, Farah wrote, "It's @nargisfakhri's birthday n guess which gift does she think is her favorite?? Happy birthday baby."

Nargis is a foodie at heart. In a previous conversation with Soha Ali Khan for Mashable India, she shared her love for Indian cuisine, with butter chicken, parathas, and mutton biryani being some of her favourites. For glowing skin, she ensures she gets plenty of sleep, stays hydrated, and eats nutritious food rich in vitamins and minerals.