Khushi Kapoor is having the time of her life in Dubai. She is accompanied by her friends, including Orhan Awatramani, who has taken the onus to keep us updated with all their shenanigans. With a series of posts on Instagram Stories, Orhan gave us a glimpse of the delicious-looking meals he and Khushi Kapoor enjoyed. Trigger warning: The pictures are likely to trigger your cravings. The first post is a collage of Orhan digging into his burger while Khushi Kapoor is seen sipping on some cold coffee. In front of them was a platter of every foodie's dream. It had three large portions of fries, three wrapped burgers, and a range of sauces. Oh, we are already hungry! Take a look:

Chicken but make it orange for Orhan Awatramani and Khushi Kapoor. He shared a video of cutting through an orange-shaped food item which presumably was a sweet delicacy. It was served with a grilled chicken steak. Now let's talk about desserts. The gang also tried their hand at making the very popular liquid nitrogen ice cream. As we all know, ice cream takes a lot of time to freeze. Using liquid nitrogen is a great alternative for fast-freezing the sweet treat.

Not just Orhan Awatramani, but even Khushi Kapoor is a huge food-lover. She regularly shares snippets of her food diaries with her sister Jahnvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. Take a look at some of her other foodie posts enjoying dishes like spaghetti and more.

Before jetting off to Dubai, Orhan Awatramani and Khushi Kapoor along with their friends were vacationing in Jaisalmer. They enjoyed many delicious treats on their Rajasthan vacation too. Click here to read more about it.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar-directed 'The Archies'. The film is slated for a 2023 release on a popular OTT platform.