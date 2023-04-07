When in Rajasthan, eat Rajasthani thali. Well, we don't need to be told that because it's an unsaid rule when vacationing there. There's something about the traditional thali that gives us the grand royal feel in the state of royals. From non-veg laal maas to veg daal baati churma, every dish from the cuisine spells indulgence, and that's what we want on our vacation. Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor-couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol made the best out of her trip to Rajasthan. She too enjoyed the local cuisine while immersing herself in the local culture.





After attending the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event in Mumbai, Nysa Devgan has taken a break by holidaying in Rajasthan with her friends Orhan Awatramani and others. The gang is staying in the palatial Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Orhan has shared some updates from the trip on Instagram and we can see them enjoying camel rides, traditional folk music and, of course, food. "'Putting my mind at ease. Party please,' wrote Orhan in the caption of the post.





While swiping right, we can see Nysa Devgan having a fancy dining experience under the sky. The table is decorated beautifully with candles shining light in the dark. The ancient-style brass Rajasthani thali that they had for dinner looks oh-so-tempting. Laal maas, yellow dal, kaddu ki sabzi, one green dry sabzi, pulao and crispy crushed paratha put together a heavenly meal. We can't ignore that earthen bowl filled with phirni and topped with pistachios for dessert. The glass of champagne on the side rounded off the meal.





For another dinner night, Nysa Devgan and friends had an outdoor set up in the desert. The low-rise tables covered with white table cloth and white mattresses with cushions for sitting is the ideal way to enjoy a meal in the desert.





We are now craving a Rajasthan affair at home and these best Rajasthani recipes will help us fix the perfect meal.