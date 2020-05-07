Khushi Kapoor 'Rejects' Dessert Made By Janhvi Kapoor, Again! (See Pics Inside)

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are unarguably one of Bollywood's most popular sister duo. Their impeccable sartorial sense often sets the internet ablaze, but it is their banter on social media that truly screams 'relatable'. In another fine example of 'peak sibling behaviour', Khushi Kapoor disapproved the dessert made by elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor posted an Instagram story on Wednesday night, showing Khushi sitting with a plate of Janhvi's home-made banana in toffee sauce, except she doesn't look very thrilled with the final outcome. "Really? Really?, we hear voice of an exasperated Janhvi in the background and all Khushi had to say was, "Can you ask you to give me plain banana." "Subtle rejection of my banana with toffee sauce", Janhvi captioned the video.





Interestingly, this is not the first time where Khushi wasn't so kicked about Janhvi's culinary skills. A few days back, she also expressed her strong opinion (read rejection) about the carrot cake that Janhvi had prepared. Looks like Janhvi really has to up her game to impress her little sister and we are rooting for you Janhvi. Either way, we must confess that we love seeing the foodie side of the two.

