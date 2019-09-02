Overeating Fruits And Veggies May Not Be Healthy: Study

A recent study has indicated that it is possible to overeat healthy foods.

To lead a healthy lifestyle, most nutritionist in the world of health and nutrition suggest eating healthy foods and making exercise a part of our schedule. While both the things work as a thumb rule for achieving and maintain healthy mind and body, a recent study has indicated that it is possible to overeat healthy foods. While fruits and vegetables are an excellent source of essential nutrients, excess of anything could turn out to give a negative impact on the overall well-being.





"While fruits are nutritious, too much of even healthy food can lead to weight gain. The key is to remember to control the portion sizes of the foods you consume," Schantz said.





Schantz reported that overeating healthy foods are easy to do, but the same rules apply to healthy food as junk food. Weight fluctuates based on a basic concept -- energy in versus energy out. In other words, if your total caloric intake is lower than the energy you burn off in a day, you will lose weight. Likewise, if the total caloric intake is higher, you are likely to gain weight.





"I have had many patients tell me that they don't know why they are not losing weight. Then they report that they eat fruit all day long. They are almost always shocked when I advise them to watch the quantity of food they eat even if it is healthy," Schantz said.





The researchers of the study also pointed out an exception here. Unless the non-starchy vegetables are accompanied by unnecessary calories from sauces, cheeses, and butter, they are difficult to overeat.

The vegetables she suggested limiting are those that are high in starch, such as peas, corn, and potatoes.





"People tend to give themselves the freedom to overeat 'healthy' foods. While the label might say that a food or beverage is low-fat or fat-free, watch the quantity you consume and refrain from eating an excessive amount. Foods that carry these health claims may be high in sugar and calories," Schantz said.







