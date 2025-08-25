Sarah Jessica Parker and 'Carrie Bradshaw' have been linked ever since 'Sex and the City' made its debut. For years, fans have assumed Parker was a real-life version of Carrie, thanks to the fashion choices, witty one-liners and love for New York City showcased on the show. But Parker says there has always been "a very clear line" between her and the character, reported People magazine. That said, the actress recently admitted there is at least one thing that connects her to Carrie: a strong dislike for parsley.





During a recent interaction with Evan Katz Ross on Threads, Parker confessed that she has never liked parsley, despite being open to trying almost everything else. "All other herbs are fine. It is just parsley," she explained, adding that this aversion was so well-known among the show's writers that it ended up as part of Carrie's on-screen personality.





Fans might recall the memorable Season 6 scene when Carrie dramatically tells a waiter she is "deathly allergic" to parsley while ordering tuna. Later, her then-boyfriend Berger points out that she is not allergic at all - she simply hates it. Carrie even admits she needs to exaggerate because the herb somehow still appears on her plate despite her requests.

Sarah Jessica Parker Loves Eating On Set With Her Co-stars

If parsley was the one big deal-breaker, Parker was otherwise game for food - even when filming. In fact, her real-life attitude towards eating could not be more different from Carrie's famously picky persona.

Weekly Sunday brunch with the girls in 'Sex and the City'. Photo: Reddit

Speaking about her on-set habits, Parker revealed that she and Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, never treated the cafe scenes as prop-only moments. "We ate everything," Parker recalled. "And when the props team came to clear the plates, we would say, 'No, no, no, we will take it with us.' Free food!" she laughed.





This honest admission shows how Parker's love for real food stood out against Carrie's occasional fussiness, creating yet another clear distinction between the actress and the character fans thought she mirrored.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Favourite Comfort Food Revealed

So what does Parker love most when she is away from the cameras? The actress has simple yet indulgent tastes. Speaking on the podcast Ruthie's Table 4, she shared that her ultimate comfort food is a pan-seared chop - either pork or lamb.





Her process is straightforward: season the meat with salt and black pepper, sear it in butter with a splash of olive oil, and cook for a few minutes on each side. After resting the meat, Parker describes the final bite as pure "heaven."

It is a world away from Carrie's iconic brunch salads and cosmopolitans. Whether nibbling on pastries during filming or cooking hearty chops at home, Parker proves that her relationship with food is far more relaxed and satisfying than her fictional alter ego's. Click here for more such interesting celebrity food diaries.