If there's one thing you'll find in abundance on the internet, it has to be - creativity. We often see chefs and foodies coming up with the most amazing creations that impress us and how. Recently, a Pune-based chef had broken records for making the biggest royal icing structure. Her 6-feet tall creation even won her two titles in the Guinness Book of World Records. And now, we have come across another such giant creation made entirely with chocolate. Pastry chef Amaury Guichon has made an old-school race car by using 18kgs of chocolate!





(Also Read: Pastry Chef Makes Giant Tiger Sculpture With Chocolate; Leaves Internet Amazed)





Believe it or not, the amazing race car was made completely with chocolate and thus was fully edible. Pastry chef Amaury Guichon is known for his giant life-like creations made with chocolate. Whether it's an impressively detailed lion or a gorgeous Chandelier, he can make it all. Just like his other creations, the race car too was meticulously created. Right from the base of the car to the detailed exterior, everything was absolutely perfect!





The entire process of making the race car was documented by the pastry chef in a video on Instagram. He revealed the startling statistics of the chocolate race car in the caption of the post. "If you want to take a closer look at all the details of this old school race car. It took 6 days in the making, it's 60inch long and 40inch tall for an overall of 50lbs of dark chocolate." Thus, a whopping 18kg of chocolate was used in the making of this car!

The clip has clocked in over 1 million views on the platform, with thousands of appreciative comments from users. "Genius artist," wrote one user while another said, "How do you not have a degree in physics or engineering? Always amazing!!"

Watch the full video of the amazing chocolate race car here: