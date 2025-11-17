Snacks like Cheetos and Doritos are the ultimate guilty pleasure for a majority of us. While Doritos are bold and tangy, Cheetos are packed with a cheesy crunch, making it hard for us to choose between the two. Why are we talking about them all of a sudden, you might wonder? Well, the duo are soon to receive a “naked” makeover, as confirmed by their parent company, PepsiCo. On November 13, PepsiCo announced a “reinvention” of the iconic snacks by launching its first-ever Simply NKD Doritos and Cheetos products. While these new chips will retain their original flavour, they will be free from bright artificial dyes. The “completely colourless” chips will soon be available to purchase in four distinct flavours. These include Doritos Simply NKD Cool Ranch, Doritos Simply NKD Nacho.





PepsiCo, in its official press release, revealed that the company's research and development teams made the products in just eight weeks. "The result? Same crunch. Same flavour. Same joy -- just without added colour," read the release.





Rachel Ferdinando, the CEO of PepsiCo Foods US, shared in a statement, “NKD is an additive option, not a replacement, introduced to meet consumer demand. This move underscores our commitment to flavour leadership, demonstrating that our taste remains strong even without visual cues. As part of our broader transformation, we are expanding choices while still protecting our iconic brands. More choices, same flavour, same brand power.”





PepsiCo's Simply NKD category was launched in response to a new initiative, pioneered by US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, as per a report by ABC News. He emphasised the need to remove certain artificial colours and preservatives from the US food and drug supply. Following the announcement, several major brands, such as Kraft Heinz and General Mills, joined the bandwagon. They pledged to eliminate artificial food dyes from their supply chain over the next few years.





The launch date of the Simply NKD Cheetos and Doritos flavours is yet to be announced.