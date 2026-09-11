Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally arrived in India ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026. The summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13 and will welcome leaders from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE, along with other partner countries. As per our sources, Putin will be staying at ITC Maurya. While several luxury hotels will be preparing special dishes for the delegates, as per reports, Vladimir Putin is known to travel with one of the world's most closely monitored food security systems.





In fact, the meals served to the 73-year-old leader during his overseas visits are prepared by a specialised team that accompanies him from Russia. Reportedly, the ingredients go through extensive checks before they are used, and every dish is inspected to minimise potential risks.





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What Vladimir Putin Eats During His Foreign Visits

Reports suggest that the food prepared by hotels or the host-country kitchens is generally not a part of his routine. Instead, the leader has trained chefs and support staff from Russia. He has also reportedly travelled with mobile food-testing equipment. Meals are reportedly cooked in secure kitchens set up specifically for his visits, using ingredients that are either transported from Russia or thoroughly inspected beforehand.





The entire system is built around one goal: minimising risk. Both in Russia and during international trips, dishes are thoroughly checked before reaching him, often by trained personnel. So even at state banquets, the food he consumes may be prepared separately by his own team. There may be exceptions on certain occasion, but such details are not confirmed publicly.

What Does Vladimir Putin's Everyday Diet Look Like

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While the precautions surrounding his food are extensive, his everyday diet is reportedly pretty simple. His breakfast, reportedly, includes tvorog - which is a type of Russian cottage cheese, paired with honey or porridge. He also prefers fresh juices, and sometimes, dishes like omelettes or raw quail eggs. His breakfast habits appear to lean towards protein-heavy foods rather than sugary options.





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Fish reportedly features regularly in Putin's diet, particularly fresh or smoked varieties. Lamb is also said to be a part of his diet, although rich and heavily seasoned dishes are generally avoided.





Alongside the meals, simple salads made with vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers are served. Reportedly, he doesn't indulge in sweet desserts, rich pastries and other indulgent foods except on special occasions.





As for drinks, he reportedly likes fresh juices, kefir and herbal drinks. Traditional Russian drinks like beetroot and horseradish blends, have also been reported in his diet. One reported exception to his otherwise disciplined diet is pistachio ice cream, which has often been cited as a personal favourite.