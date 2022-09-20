Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022. Her funeral took place on September 19, 2022, with prominent leaders in attendance. A number of people have paid a tribute to her by sharing anecdotes and incidents from her 70-year-long time spent on the throne. Interestingly, some of her favourite recipes have also resurfaced lately. Recently, we saw a special scones recipe from Queen Elizabeth's kitchen go viral on the internet. The recipe was shared in 1960 with the then US President Dwight D. Eisenhower. And now, yet another recipe from the royal kitchens has made its way to social media. Queen Elizabeth's go-to recipe for scrambled eggs has been shared by a popular nutritionist on Instagram. Take a look:

(Also Read: Queen Elizabeth's Iconic Scones Recipe From 1960 Surfaces Online)

The recipe for Queen Elizabeth's scrambled eggs was shared by nutritionist Lee Holmes on Instagram Reels. According to the post, one of Holmes' friends claimed she had cooked for the Queen a few years back. Thus, Lee too had tried making these scrambled eggs in the way that the Queen liked them and she quite enjoyed the recipe too. "One of my lovely friends was fortunate enough cook for the Queen and she shared with me a recipe for her favourite scrambled eggs," she wrote in her blog. "Ma'am loved to sometimes start the day with a protein-packed breakfast and these eggs were tailored to the way that she particularly liked them," she further added.





As per the recipe on Lee Holmes' blog, Queen Elizabeth's scrambled eggs recipe called for the use of brown eggs and not white eggs. While the other ingredients for scrambled eggs were quite the usual, two stood apart from the others - lemon zest and a pinch of nutmeg. Snipped chives and kippers could also be used to serve the delicious egg dish that is said to be one of the Queens' favourites.

Scrambled eggs is a delightful recipe that is a popular breakfast choice for people all over the world.

Here Is The Full Recipe For Queen Elizabeth II's Scrambled Eggs As Shared By Lee Holmes:

Ingredients:

3 organic (brown) eggs

1 tablespoon milk

Sea salt, to taste

1 tablespoon butter or extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

A pinch of ground nutmeg

Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

Snipped chives and kippers to serve (optional)

Method:

Whisk the eggs and milk in a bowl until well combined. Add salt to taste. Heat the butter or olive oil in a small frying pan over low-medium heat. Add the eggs and turn the heat down to low, moving them around the pan slowly with a spatula so they don't stick to the bottom. Just before they are starting to set, add the lemon zest, nutmeg and extra salt, if desired and stir. Serve immediately, garnished with pepper and chives.

So, try this wonderful scrambled egg recipe and tell us how you liked it. We won't be surprised if it becomes your favourite, just like Queen Elizabeth.