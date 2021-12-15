India's love affair with chai is long-standing and well-known. We cannot imagine starting our day in any other way than with a cup of chai. This comforting brew has many regional varieties and versions which are produced across the country and even the world. Recently, one such rare tea variety from Assam, called Manohari Gold Tea, has been sold for a record price of Rs. 1 Lakh per Kg by Manohari Tea Estate. The tea was purchased by Saurav Tea Traders at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC). An official from the auction said that this was the highest bid ever received by a tea at the auction.

Rajan Lohia, the owner of Manohari Tea Estate, said to NDTV, "We made the tea with the small bud with finest clove P-126. Every year our target is to produce 10 kg of Gold Tea but this year we produce 2 kg of Gold Tea. For tea production, the weather and soil quality of Assam is perfect. We only give stress to quality."

Bidyananda Barkakoty, Adviser, North Eastern Tea Association (NETA), said to ANI, "The Manohari Gold Tea which has been sold today is a specialty tea. The techniques used in its plucking and preparations are very unique." He further revealed that many such expensive and unique tea varieties are being made and sold in Assam. Thus, not just the regular Kadak chai but varieties such as purple tea and yellow tea are also being grown now. "Small tea-growers in Assam are also making handmade tea. This specially crafted tea is much in demand across the world," he added.





Interestingly, the same tea had also created records in the years 2018 and 2020. In 2018, Manohari Gold Tea was sold at a price of Rs. 39,000 per kilogram while in 2020 it fetched a record-high price of Rs. 75,000 per kg.