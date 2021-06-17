Indians' love for mangoes is a well-known fact. From Bainganpalli to Dussehri, Alphonso to Langda - there are so many varieties of the yummy fruit found in every region of the country. The 'King of Fruits' also finds its way to many Indian recipes - be it drinks, desserts or even main course. But did you know that the world's most expensive mango variety is actually from Japan? The Miyazaki mango is one of the most famous fruits cultivated in the Miyazaki city in Japan.

What Is Miyazaki Mango: The World's Most Expensive Mango Variety

The highest quality Miyazaki Mangoes are branded and sold as 'Taiyo-no-Tomago' or 'Eggs of Sunshine'. Rather than green or yellow, the skin of the Miyazaki mango is a flaming red and actually shaped like a giant dinosaur egg. There are certain specifications for every mango such as its weight, sugar content, colour and shape. According to reports, the Miyazaki mango must weigh at least 350g and have a sugar content of 15% or more.





The cultivation of Miyazaki mango requires long hours of bright sunshine, warm weather and plenty of rainfall. There is also a protective net around each mango to allow sunshine to hit it uniformly and give it the unique shape. It is said that the mangoes started being cultivated in Miyazaki city in the year 1984.





The juicy mango variety is available only from April to August. A majority of the mangoes are sold off between May to June. Apart from being used for gifting, the seasonal delight is also incorporated in a number of local recipes such as parfaits, puddings, curries or even pasta!





What Is The Price Of Miyazaki Mango?

Miyazaki Mango is said to be a premium fruit and one of the most expensive ones sold in Japan. The price reportedly starts from Rs. 8,600/- and can go up to Rs. 2.7 lakhs for a box of two mangoes.





Source: allaboutjapan.com

Where To Find Miyazaki Mango?

Other than Japan, the Miyazaki mango is also cultivated in some other countries with the ideal weather conditions. This includes Thailand, Philippines and India. Recently, a report by HT revealed that an orchardist couple are growing the Miyazaki mango variety in their farm in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. They had to employ four guards and seven dogs to protect the rare mangoes from being stolen.