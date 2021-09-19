Actress Sameera Reddy shares a great relationship with her mother-in-law, Manjri Varde. Their cooking sessions and adventures, which Sameera shares on Instagram with the title “Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu”, are a rage. In a new Instagram post, Sameera shared the recipe of a Suran (Elephant foot yam) special Burger and Bhaji prepared by her mother-in-law. The actress said that her mother-in-law had introduced her to the versatile vegetable, Suran. “It's so tasty! Suran is yam and grows underneath the ground. It has amazing properties and is a good carbohydrate source and is great for the skin!” wrote Sameera in the caption.





She added that even the kids loved these burgers. This is how the duo cooked the suran burgers and bhaji.





1. Suran Burgers





For this, the duo used 200 gm each of peeled and diced suran, and potatoes. Sameera's mother-in-law applied salt on peeled and diced suran and potatoes, and steam-cooked them until soft. Then, she mashed the suran and potatoes and added 1 finely chopped onion, 2 tablespoons ground ginger, 1 tablespoon ground green chilli, 1 teaspoon jeera powder, 1 small cup chopped coriander, 1/2 teaspoon sugar and salt to taste. After this, the duo shaped the mixture into patties and shallow-fried them. Sameera finally took the burger buns, toasted them, added butter, and lettuce leaves. She garnished it with onion rings and tomatoes.





In the video, Sameera says suran is really tasty and absorbs any flavour that you put into it. It is full of nutrients and good for the skin.

2. Suran Sabzi





For this, too, the duo used 200 gm each of suran and potatoes. In the caption, she said that this sabzi can be eaten even while you are fasting. Here too, they diced, added salt and steam-cooked the suran and potatoes together. The other ingredients required are 4 tablespoons ghee, 2 tablespoons jeera, 3 tablespoons ground ginger/green chilli paste, 1 cup peanuts, chopped coriander, and grated coconut. Sameera's mother-in-law is seen heating the ghee in a kadhai. After this, she adds green chilies and ginger paste, jeera and let it splutter. She then adds crushed peanuts, and, finally, the cooked suran and potato mix. The curry is ready.





Sameera advised everyone to have it with Rajgira puris and some curd.





In the end of the video, Sameera's mother-in-law says suran is one of the most underrated vegetables. Make it in Indian style and it's good for kids who are sassy eaters.





