Actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 67th birthday today, and one cannot help but wonder at his incredible journey, full of ups and downs, joys and challenges, laughter and drama. The life of Sanjay Dutt is not a mystery to anyone; his entertaining biopic was already released in 2018. In August 2020, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. He fought it, beat it, and emerged stronger. "In one shot, I can do 50 pushups," the Munna Bhai star previously told Free Press Journal. Not just regular workouts, Sanjay Dutt also follows a disciplined, clean and balanced diet to maintain good health, shape and energy levels. Curious to know about his meals? Read on to find out.

Sanjay Dutt's Six-Meal-A-Day Routine

During a 2025 interview with Curly Tales, Sanjay Dutt shared that he follows a six-meal-a-day eating pattern, which he believes supports his workout routine and fitness goals.





According to the actor, his day typically begins with muesli, followed by egg whites and avocado. As the day progresses, he eats portions of fruits and salads before moving on to lean protein sources such as boiled chicken.

Speaking about his routine, Dutt said that having six small meals helps support an active lifestyle, especially for actors who need to maintain their fitness levels and spend considerable time training in the gym.





What Does Sanjay Dutt Eat On A Cheat Day?

While his regular diet remains structured and health-focused, the actor admitted that his approach changes completely when it comes to cheat meals.





When asked about his favourite indulgent foods, biryani was the first dish that came to mind. He also named shami kebab and boti kebab among his preferred cheat-day treats.





The actor's love for these rich, flavour-packed dishes reflects his fondness for traditional North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, which has featured prominently in his food memories over the years.

The Comfort Foods Closest To His Heart

In an earlier interview with Mid-Day, Sanjay Dutt reminisced about the dishes prepared by his late mother, veteran actor Nargis Dutt. He revealed that her homemade rogan josh and shami kebab remain among his ultimate comfort foods, highlighting the emotional connection that food often carries beyond taste.

A Balanced Approach To Health And Food

Despite his disciplined eating habits, the actor has made it clear that he does not believe in extreme restrictions. He has admitted to occasionally enjoying dishes such as butter chicken and has emphasised that his approach centres on moderation and listening to his body's needs rather than following an overly rigid diet plan.