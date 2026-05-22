Nimrat Kaur is a true-blue foodie. The actress, who often gives fans a peek into her foodie side on social media, is back with yet another relatable post. On Thursday, Nimrat shared a fun video montage on her Instagram handle, packed with some of her favourite foodie moments. The clip opened with her happily enjoying paan before moving into a series of delicious street food bites that looked straight out of a Delhi food trail. From creamy phirni to crispy kachori and the winter favourite daulat ki chaat, the actress seemed to be fully enjoying every bite.





The video had a very candid and easy vibe, almost like scrolling through a foodie's personal camera roll. There were close-up shots of desserts, street-side treats, and happy eating moments that made the whole reel feel super relatable.





But the sweetest moment came at the end of the video. The clip wrapped up with a shot of a slice of strawberry Tres Leches cake. On the plate, written in chocolate, was the message: “See you soon”.

Also Read:Nimrat Kaur Hilariously Showcases Her Moods Before And After Having Coffee





Along with the video, Nimrat added a caption that perfectly summed up every foodie's daily struggle. The text attached to the post read, “My life's constant duvidha and yours…?”

Nimrat Kaur is clearly someone who never misses a chance to enjoy good food. Not too long ago, during her trip to Kolkata, the actress shared a video that instantly struck a chord with dessert lovers.





In the clip, Nimrat walked into a traditional Bengali sweet shop and headed straight for a bowl carrying a single rasgulla. Looking completely excited, she said, “My favourite.” What followed was something every rasgulla fan would relate to. Before taking a bite, she lightly squeezed out some of the extra syrup and then happily popped the sweet into her mouth. And the reaction? Pure joy. Clearly loving every bite, Nimrat could not stop herself from saying, “Bestest, best, best!” Click here to read the full story.





We are simply in love with Nimrat Kaur's foodilicious moments. Aren't you?