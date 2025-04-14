Nimrat Kaur, a true blue foodie by heart, often demonstrates her love for good food on her social media platforms. From Indian delights like Raj Kachori, halwa and more to lavish breakfast platters on the bed, the diva's food journals are a piece of heaven for many. Her recent revelation was about coffee, and we couldn't agree more. On Instagram, she shared a video showcasing her two moods - before and after having the beverage. In the initial part of the clip, she is seen in a gloomy state while impatiently waiting for a cup of hot brewing coffee. Atop it, the note read, “POV - Me before my coffee.”





Also Read:Watch: Salman Khan Climbs A Mulberry Tree To Pluck Fresh Fruits





Soon after the scene changes, Nimrat Kaur jumps into the Vartmaan song trend and is seen grooving alongside the lyrics of it, sung by Soumya Rawat and UNIYAL. Meanwhile, she also didn't miss sipping from one of the favourite hot drinks around the world. She penned on top, “POV - Me after my coffee,” which seems quite relatable to coffee lovers. “In my head all day…kya karein??!!” she hilariously captioned her video.

Watch the video here:

Nimrat Kaur keeps delighting her fans with her culinary adventures. Previously, she dropped a video on Instagram, where she was seen indulging in some of her favourite childhood treats. Firstly, Nimrat delighted upon a giant rasgulla and called it "favourite" while savouring it. Following it, she was seen enjoying ghevar, and the smile on her face says it all. The feast does not stop there, the actress also treats herself to a crispy raj kachori that looks simply irresistible, and a few more drool-worthy treats. Read here to know more.





Before that, Nimart Kaur gave a peek into her breakfast-in-bed experience during one of her hotel stays. In the Instagram post, she was seen indulging in a delicious omelette paired with two crispy hash browns and a plate of cookies. She was also seen sipping on her coffee, while enjoying the beautiful view from her hotel room window. Alongside it, Nimrat wrote, "Because getting out of bed on a Sunday is overrated!" Click here to read the full story.





Also Read: Debina Bonnerjee Hops On Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney Trend With Daughters Lianna And Divisha





Nimrat Kaur's food diaries are simply drool-worthy.