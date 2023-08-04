Tennis legend Serena Williams is expecting her second child with husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Around 12 weeks ago, Serena Williams made the announcement on her social media handles. They are already parents to a five-year-old girl named Olympia. Ahead of the baby's birth, the Williams-Ohanian family decided to throw a gender reveal party. "Our next great adventure," they called it as we could see in the decorations at the party. However, what caught our attention was the unique gender reveal cake that the couple had at the party. Take a look:











Serena Williams shared an entire vlog on YouTube from the gender reveal party. Titled 'The Big Reveal', it was posted on August 1, 2023, and has already received over 1.6 million views. In the six-minute-long clip, we can see some glimpses of the party attended by the couple's close family and friends. Although they had kept a pink and blue theme for the party, Alexis Ohanian had planned a hilarious surprise in the gender reveal cake. Usually, the cake reveals the gender of the baby after it is cut. A pink coloured cake means it is a girl, while a blue cake signifies that it's a boy. However, Serena Williams was in for a surprise when the cake she cut turned out to be yellow from the inside!





This was actually a part of the prank that her husband Alexis had planned. "This cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea as can be - it's yellow from the inside. I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal. She will cut into this cake, probably be disappointed, and hopefully appreciate my troll," he said in the video. He then explained to everyone that it was a prank amidst much laughter and finally, a spectacular lights show revealed that they were going to be parents to a baby girl.





