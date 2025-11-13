Shabana Azmi recently hosted a lavish feast for her "Gujju friends" (Gujarati friends), and it looks simply mouth-watering. The veteran actress keeps dropping sneak peeks into her food diaries. However, the recent gathering at her residence featured many popular Indian street foods, such as chaat and pani puri. She shared a lovely image from the feast on Instagram, giving a peek inside. In the wide array of Indian dishes, we can spot small steel bowls and plates served with puris for pani puri, chutneys, and fillings.





On the same table, there were also a few bowls containing curries and what appeared to be dal (lentil soup) for the base of the chaat. Various fried snacks, possibly Farsan (Gujarati snacks), samosas, papad, a green salad and more were part of the same extensive, multi-course Gujarati feast.





“When you have so many Gujju friends, you end up serving chaat and pani puri even at Sukoon!!!” reads her caption. Well, feasts with loved ones are always close to the heart. However, it is unclear from her note whether she was referring to her abode in Khandala, a hill station in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra, named Sukoon, or to finding peace after the lavish feast with her close ones.

Are the Gujarati dishes in Shabana Azmi's post serving you pure hunger pangs? Worry not, we have got you covered.

Here are 5 amazing recipes of Gujarati dishes that are easy to prepare even at home:

1. Khaman Dhokla

The popular Gujarati snack, made with gram flour and mild spices, can offer a mixture of both tangy and spicy flavours. It can be paired with green chutney. Click here to read the full recipe.

2. Bajra Vadi

Also known as Bajra Na Vada or Bajra Tikadi, this savoury snack is a delicious treat to pair with your evening cup of chai. This is made from bajra flour, spices, and various aromatic ingredients. Read here the full recipe.

3. Amiri Khaman

If you want to taste Gujarati snacks, then you can't ignore sev. Agree? This Sev Khamani snack is a delicious way to transform leftover khaman or dhokla filled with different flavours and textures. Check out the recipe here.

4. Farali pattice

The most-loved Gujarati snack is immensely savoured during fasts. Unlike other pattice recipes, this is made using singhare ka atta, raw banana, plantain, and arrowroot. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Komal Chaas

Shabana Azmi's chaat feast looked indeed scrumptious. Don't you think?