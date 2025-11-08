Shehnaaz Gill is undeniably a foodie at heart. The actress often shares glimpses of her culinary adventures on social media. She has also been quite open about her fitness journey and the importance of finding a balance between enjoying her favourite foods and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In an interview with Mashable India, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her weight loss journey. The actress revealed that she shifted her focus from dieting to adopting a more mindful approach to eating. She said, "I don't diet. Mujhe pata bhi nahi tha Ozempic kya hai. I was 67. Right now, I am 55. I sometimes weigh 52. It depends. I have eaten sattvik food for one whole year, even without garlic and onion. So, I controlled myself so much that it led to weight loss."





Shehnaaz further shared that she suffered from thyroid issues. “I had thyroid too. Now, it is controlled. But it also led to weight gain. Should exercise, control diet. We used to eat pizza, burgers…Now I eat bajra, ragi roti. But I don't diet. If I eat something like a vada pao, which was offered to me, I will eat…But I will skip dinner at night. So, I know how to control,” the actress said.

What Is Sattvik Food?

Sattvik food is a type of vegetarian diet rooted in Ayurvedic principles. It focuses on fresh, whole foods believed to promote purity, balance, and clarity. While following a Sattvik diet, one can consume fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and dairy products – but no meat. The food is prepared in a way that is nourishing and easy to digest. It avoids processed, stale, and overstimulating foods like meat, fish, eggs, caffeine and excessive spices.

Shehnaaz Gill's Foodie Moments

Shehnaaz Gill's foodie shenanigans are our favourite. Earlier, the actress shared a glimpse of her morning meal on Instagram. The image featured a paratha on a plate served with green chutney and curd. A few more parathas were kept separately in aluminium foil. We can also see an additional bowl of curd on the table.





There was also a bar of butter on a plate, presumably to brush the parathas and give them a delectable flavour. Additionally, Shehnaaz treated herself to a plate of fruits filled with apples and cherries. Read the full story here.





Shehnaaz's mindful approach to food proves that balance, not restriction, is the real key to sustainable health.