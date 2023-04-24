Almost every Shah Rukh Khan fan wishes for an opportunity to take a picture in front of his Mumbai residence - Mannat. This iconic landmark is thronged by fans every day, all hoping to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar. Recently, Navpreet Kaur, one of the top five contestants in Femina Miss India 2017, had an even bigger dream come true - she was invited to Shah Rukh Khan's home by the man himself. But that's not all, SRK even baked a pizza for her, leaving his fans excited.





Navpreet Kaur took to Instagram to share a carousel post about her heart-warming experience at SRK's home. In the first photo, Navpreet is seen taking a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan. Next, we got a glimpse of the freshly baked pizza. On swiping left, we could see two napkins with Navpreet Kaur and AbRam Khan written on them. Overwhelmed by the experience, she wrote, "I promised myself I would never post it, but this memory is too precious to keep to myself. Cheers to this blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch Punjabi veg bhi hote hain [some Punjabis are vegetarian].' Well, we have to agree that the pizza looked absolutely delicious and made our mouths water. Take a look:





Further sharing about her special meal, she adds, "All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out in front of him." She also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan escorted her all the way to her cab. "After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen."





Upon seeing the photo, many of SRK's fans were thrilled and expressed their eagerness to have a similar opportunity. One person wrote, "You're so lucky!" Another said, "You have no idea how fortunate you are to have this chance. Please tell us how we can meet him too." "Congratulations! I wish I were in your place. May every fan's dream come true. By the way, how are you related to SRK?" added another commenter.





On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie is an action-thriller film titled 'Jawan,' which is scheduled to release this year. His last appearance on the big screen was in the blockbuster hit 'Pathaan,' where he starred alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.