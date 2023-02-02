Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's recently released film 'Pathaan' has become the first blockbuster of 2023. The film marked SRK's return to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years and has broken records by crossing the Rs 600 crore mark at the box office worldwide. Expectedly, SRK fans are celebrating his return and success of the film by cutting massive cakes, raising giant cutouts, or wearing 'Pathaan' tees. Now, Indian dairy company Amul too jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate the success of this mega blockbuster with their creative doodle.





Amul took to Twitter to share a creative doodle celebrating the success of the film. The post was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the movie. In the picture, we can see animated versions of the actors grooving to the song. "#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes a comeback with a blockbuster!" read the caption of the post. The texts on the doodle read, "Jhoome Jo Makhan!" and "Puthaan Bread". Take a look at the post here:







Since being uploaded, the post has garnered over 1.4 M views, 16.6 K likes and hundreds of comments. Fans couldn't stop gushing over the creative doodle and shared their thoughts about it in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:











"Have always considered featuring in Amul ads as they are the greatest validation of success. Pathaan is a historic success."











"Once upon a time It took 25 weeks on the silver screen or at least a month to declare a film hit, nowadays before a film is released they are selling tickets to themselves and declaring it a hit."











"Awwwww super cute my SRK."











"Creativity at its best."











"Was expecting this from Amul."











What do you think about Amul's creative doodle? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments below.