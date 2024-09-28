The air is crisp now, with a festive spirit settling in every passing day. Why? Sharad Navratri 2024 is right around the corner, celebrated by praying to the nine forms of goddess Durga, observing fasts, participating in Garba dances and Pandal hopping. Food is a special element during Navratri festivities, and many people give up eating meat, onion, garlic and alcohol during these nine days. Well, along with the abstinence, comes some delightful pure vegetarian dishes people especially eat this time of the year. If you are looking for a place to enjoy a delicious Navratri thali, look no further. Here is a list of restaurants offering delicious Navratri thalis and meals this Sharad Navratri 2024:

Restaurants You Must Visit This Sharad Navratri 2024 For Delicious Vrat-Friendly Thalis And Special Navratri Menus:

Delhi-NCR

Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu

Photo Credit: Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu

This Navratri, Cross Avenue at Radisson Blu Greater Noida is all set to elevate your festive experience with a specially curated Navratri Thali. Designed to meet the dietary preferences of those observing the sacred Navratri fasts, the special thali by Chef Anuj Kapoor offers a delicious blend of flavours while keeping in line with traditional fasting guidelines.

The delectable thali includes Kesari Lassi, Khatta Meetha Ananaas Phaldhari, Kale chana ka thecha, til mirchi ke safed aloo, Mewe aur Mawe ka paneer, Lauki aur Badam ka halwa. The Navratri Thali features a variety of delicacies, carefully crafted with premium ingredients to ensure that every bite is both delicious and in line with fasting traditions. Each dish has been thoughtfully prepared to balance taste, nutrition, and the festive spirit.

Where: Cross Avenue, Radisson Blu Greater Noida

When: 3rd October to 12th October from 07:30 PM - 11:30 PM

Cost for thali: Rs 999 plus taxes

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Photo Credit: Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, the go-to destination for authentic Himalayan cuisine, is delighted to announce the launch of a specially curated Navratri Thali at its Connaught Place outlet, in celebration of the auspicious Navratri festival. The Navratri Thali is a thoughtfully prepared, sattvik meal that adheres to fasting guidelines while delivering the distinct taste and textures that Yeti is known for. The exclusive thali curated by Corporate Chef Anil Bangwal includes kuttu ke atte ki poori, Aloo Rassedar, Sabudana Papad, Roasted Makhana and Sama ki kheer.

Where: Yeti- The Himalayan Kitchen, Connaught Place

When: 3rd October to 12th October 2024

Cost for thali: Rs 655 plus taxes

Sambarpot

Photo Credit: Sambarpot

Come celebrate this Navratri with Sambarpot, with a wide array of lip-smacking entrees. Sambarpot, the iconic South Indian restaurant nestled in the heart of Delhi NCR region celebrates this delightful Occasion with Sambarpot Special Navratri Thali where you enjoy 3 different types of thali.

Special Navratri thali : Dum aloo, Palak paneer, Sabudana kheer, Samak rice, Kuttu puri, Sabudana papad, Banana, Sabudana tikki, Roasted makhana, Salad, Buttermilk, Dry veg (sweet potato).

Price: Rs 349

: Dum aloo, Palak paneer, Sabudana kheer, Samak rice, Kuttu puri, Sabudana papad, Banana, Sabudana tikki, Roasted makhana, Salad, Buttermilk, Dry veg (sweet potato). Price: Rs 349 Navratri Rice thali: Dum aloo, Palak paneer, Sabudana kheer, Sabudana papad, Banana, Samak rice

Price: Rs 229

Dum aloo, Palak paneer, Sabudana kheer, Sabudana papad, Banana, Samak rice Price: Rs 229 Navratri Poori thali: Dum aloo, Palak paneer, Sabudana kheer, Sabudanapapad, Banana, kuttu puri

Price: Rs.229

Where: i-1A, Ground Floor, 2, Road, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar II, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Mumbai

ITC Maratha's Peshwa Pavilion

As the city lights up with the vibrant hues of Navratri, ITC Maratha's Peshwa Pavilion invites you on a celestial culinary journey with its divine Navratri Thali. The Navratri Thali offers an array of fasting-friendly dishes, perfect for celebrating the festival with flavour. Imagine savouring the comforting embrace of Kaddu ki sabzi, the delightful crunch of Kuttu ki poori, Samak ke Chawal and the velvety richness of dahi wali aloo. Treat your tastebuds with Rajgira Laddoo or Shakarkandi chaat.

Where: ITC Maratha's Peshwa Pavilion, Ashok Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059

When: October 3rd to October 12th

Bengaluru

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Photo Credit: Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Invite the blessings of Goddess Durga and celebrate this Navratri with a hearty thali-style feast at Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel. The specially crafted delicacies Paneer Makhana, Kaju Makhana, Kuttu Puri, Sabudana Wada, Makhana Payasam honour authenticity and promise a wholesome meal. Every dish tells the story of age-old customs while every bite is a burst of flavors that delight your palate. Gather your loved ones and head over to Lush for an unforgettable Navratri.

Where: Lush, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

When: October 3rd - October 12th, 7:00 PM-11:00 PM

Price: INR 1200 + per person

Salt Indian Restaurant

Photo Credit: Salt Indian Restaurant

Salt Indian Restaurant proudly presents a meticulously curated Navratri Special Menu. The special vegetarian menu, designed without onion and garlic, ensures that guests can celebrate the festival while enjoying an exquisite dining experience. Begin the journey with refreshing Tokri Chaat, a chaat basket filled with sweet potato, papdi, peanut, chutneys, and yogurt, or savour the delicate Beetroot Galouti Kebab, a melt-in-the-mouth treat with a beetroot and cheese filling. Other starters include the crispy Lotus Stem Bezule and the hearty Warm Barley & Avocado Salad.





For the main course, guests can have flavourful curries such as the indulgent Palak Corn Kofta Curry or the Aloo Kale Chane Rasedar served with fluffy pooris. Other highlights include the Navratri Subzi Korma and the festive favourite Foxtail Millet and Lentil Khichdi, topped with grilled paneer tikka. To complete the experience, the dessert section features Chironji Aur Makhane Ki Kheer and Malpua with Rabdi, served with vanilla ice cream.

Where: Salt Indian Restaurant

When: 4th October to 13th October 2024

Enjoy tasty Navratri foods this Sharad Navratri and immerse yourselves in the festive spirit. Happy Navratri 2024!