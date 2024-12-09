Who doesn't enjoy creative food videos? From gigantic burgers and realistic cakes to jaw-dropping foodie records, such clips quickly go viral and attract millions of views. The latest sensation on Instagram showcases a quirky promotional video for a restaurant in Georgia, and it's taking the internet by storm. The clip has garnered over 3.5 million views so far. Curious about what happens in the video? Well, a woman is seen sitting near the tyre of her car. She says, "Everyone always asks me, 'Ashley, how do you change your tyre?' and I always say “I don't know, and my name isn't even Ashley, it's Shania. But what I do know is, here at Al Zein, you can get shawarma, fries, and sauce all for $9.99. Located in Alpharetta."

Also Read: X User Shares Pic Of "Human Ads" Walking On Street, Sparks Debate Online





As the woman gets up, someone hands her shawarma in both hands. In the final moments of the video, a boy takes a huge bite out of one of the shawarmas. This prompts the woman to laugh and exclaim, “What? Was that supposed to happen?” Take a look at the complete video below:

Here's how Instagram users reacted to this viral video:





A user wrote, “I live nowhere near this place but I'm sold. Will see y'all after an 8-hour drive.”





Another one added, “Phenomenal marketing i'm on my way.”





A person posted, “For this ad Habibi, I will cross the 7 oceans to buy your shawarma.”





“That shawarma looks fire,” said many.





“Really good ad I'll be there tomorrow,” read a comment.





Someone said, “Loved this ad! ‘And my name is not even Ashely' lol… I'll make the drive from Stone Mountain to Alpharetta just for shawarma now!”





What do you think about this viral video? Tell us in the comments.