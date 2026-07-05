Sirsa Kinnow has become Haryana's first fruit to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, officials said. The GI tag has been granted by the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai, recognising the unique qualities and reputation of kinnow grown in Haryana's Sirsa district.





The GI tag has been granted to Kharisureran Farmer Producer Company Limited in Sirsa district. The application for the GI tag was submitted on June 16, 2023, and the registration certificate was officially issued by the GI Registry in Chennai on March 28, 2026, as per a report by The Print.





Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the recognition is a matter of pride for the state and will give Sirsa Kinnow a unique identity in India and abroad.

"Haryana's Horticulture gains a new identity," Haryana Chief Minister wrote on social media platform X. "The GI tag awarded to Sirsa's renowned Kinnow is a matter of pride for Haryana. This achievement will provide a new identity on national and global levels to the years of hard work, quality, and rich horticultural tradition of the state's farmers," he added.

Sirsa Kinnow has also received its own official logo featuring an orange kinnow with a green leaf inside a circular "Sirsa Kinnow" emblem.





Also Read: Was Vedang Raina's Character In Main Vaapas Aaunga Called 'Kinnu' Because He Lived In Sargodha?





As per reports, Sirsa Kinnow is sweeter, juicier, and bigger than the kinnow grown in many other regions, which helped it qualify for the GI tag. Officials also said the achievement was made possible by the Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence in Sirsa, where farmers have been trained in modern citrus farming since 2013.





Also Read: Watch: The Great Khali Makes Delicious Kinnow Juice At Roadside Stall





What Is A GI Tag?





A GI tag is a certification given to a product that comes from a specific place and has qualities, a reputation, or characteristics linked to that location. It tells buyers that a product is genuine and comes from its original region. For example, Darjeeling Tea can only be called Darjeeling Tea if it is grown in the Darjeeling region. Similarly, only kinnow grown in Sirsa can be sold under the Sirsa Kinnow name.