Air travel has always sparked curiosity when it comes to food. From ready-to-eat packaged meals to special menus designed by premium airlines, what passengers are served in the air has long been a talking point. In recent years, however, the focus has shifted in a new direction. Social media has turned airplane cabins into unexpected stages for cooking experiments. Some travellers are even trying to prepare their own dishes right at their seats. These attempts are often less about satisfying hunger and more about creating content that grabs attention. While many viewers enjoy the creativity, others question if such acts belong in a shared, confined space. Here are some examples that have gone viral in the past:

5 Bizarre Culinary Experiments On Flights That Got Social Media Talking:

1. Preparing Bread Dough In Airplane Cabin

Some time ago, a baking enthusiast went viral for her attempt to craft sourdough bread mid-flight. She began by mixing starter, flour, water, and salt in a bowl. She kneaded the mixture, stretched and folded it, and left it to rest. The story drew swift backlash when viewers pointed out risks such as airborne flour particles, allergic reactions, and the confined nature of an aircraft. In response to criticism, she issued a public apology, acknowledging that her enthusiasm had blinded her to potential consequences. Many users urged that the safety and comfort of others should be more important than showmanship. They felt that her actions were inconsiderate for a shared environment. Read the full viral story here.





2. Creating A No-Bake Cheesecake On A Tray Table

Not all culinary experiments on flights are met with backlash. Sometimes people are just left wondering how they were possible in the first place. For instance, vlogger Federica Rossi once assembled a no-bake cheesecake on her tray table mid-flight. She used compact ingredients she carried onboard. Rossi began by crushing cookies or biscuits to form the crumbly base, then mixed in butter or honey to bind it. Next, she blended cream cheese with powdered sugar to create a creamy topping. She layered that over the base and finished with a swirl of berry preserve. The reel, captioned "Make a cake with me on flight," received millions of views. Reactions ranged from fascination to disapproval. Some questioned how she passed security with cream cheese, while others pointed out hygiene concerns in a cramped, shared cabin. Read full story here.





3. Making Pasta From Scratch Inside A Plane

A video captured traveller Katie Brooks preparing fresh gnocchi aboard a commercial flight. Her reel drew both admiration and criticism. She began by mixing flour and water in a bowl and later kneaded the dough. She rolled it into strips before cutting and shaping each piece into gnocchi using a small gnocchi board. The entire process was done on the tray table, with Brooks documenting each stage for her social media audience. The post, tagged "POV: You hate airplane food so you make it yourself," quickly went viral and clocked millions of views. Some praised her creativity and skill, while others warned of airborne allergens or nuisance to fellow passengers. In the caption, Katie said that she was "just trying to show that pasta making is so easy you can do it on an airplane!" Watch the complete viral video here.

4. Brewing Artisanal Pour-Over Coffee At 30,000 Feet

One viral experiment involved a passenger who brewed artisanal pour-over coffee mid-air. His attempt to replicate a café experience at 30,000 feet received a lot of interest online. His actions were filmed by a surprised passenger behind him, who also got a cup of coffee from him at the end. He set up a small rig (filter, kettle, and ground beans) first. He then poured hot water over it slowly to extract the flavours just as a barista would. He did all this on the tray table, with visible care and intention rather than haste. Some viewers praised the effort and appreciated the sensory detail, while others questioned the practicality and safety of handling hot water in a moving cabin. Check out the complete viral video here.





5. 'Cooking' Shrimp In A Flight Lavatory

Perhaps the most controversial of the lot was the video showing a man cooking shrimp inside a flight's lavatory. Equipped with seasoning, a small heat source, and raw shrimp, he appeared to sizzle them over a tiny pan in the cramped restroom space. The footage triggered widespread disgust on social media. Critics highlighted hygiene hazards, odour concerns, and the absurdity of turning a cabin restroom into a kitchen. Some commenters warned of contamination: fumes, steam, or shrimp residue lingering in the air circulation system. Others questioned the necessity of such a stunt, calling it attention-seeking at best and dangerously irresponsible at worst. Read more here.





These unusual food experiments in the air highlight how far people will go to stand out. For some, it is a playful way to bring creativity into an otherwise routine flight.