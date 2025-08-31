There is something about free food on an aeroplane that makes it extra special. Maybe it is the thrill of being 35,000 feet in the air with a tray of hot food in front of you. Or the joy of unwrapping that neatly packed bread roll, peeling open butter and sipping juice from a tiny cup. For most travellers, it is part of the whole flying experience. Whether you actually like the taste or not, the idea of “complimentary” food in the sky just hits different. But what happens when you decide to say no to all of it? Content creator Sukriti turned that thought into a hilarious Instagram video, and the internet can not stop laughing. The clip shows a playful back-and-forth between her and a flight attendant that perfectly captures the situation.





The conversation starts with the attendant asking, “Ma'am, what will you have? Veg or non-veg?” Sukriti, with a calm smile, replies, “Nothing.” Not convinced, the attendant offers again, “Are you sure?” Sukriti stays firm, “Yeah.” The persistence continues. “Ma'am, how about a dessert or a salad?” “Nothing, I am good,” she answers. One last attempt comes in the form of drinks. “Some tea, coffee, apple juice, orange juice, pomegranate juice?” Sukriti laughs it off with, “Seriously. Thank you. Really kind of you.”

On top of the video, Sukriti added a cheeky caption: “When I get rich, I won't tell anyone…but there will be signs.” It is that little detail that makes the reel extra fun, because everyone knows resisting free aeroplane food might just be the ultimate subtle flex. The caption read, “Refusing free food will be peak richness.”

Watch the full video below:

The comments section of the post was flooded with hilarious reactions:





A user wrote, “Now, please tell us after recording this reel, how much you ate and what all you ate.”





Another one added, “Even if I don't want to eat. I will keep them with me.”





“Seen those ppl on planes who refuse free snacks? One question: why??” read a comment.





A hilarious comment read, “Plot twist: Food wasn't included in the ticket price.”





Someone said, “Even if I will be a millionaire I can never say no to free food.”





“I don't think I will ever reach this stage in this lifetime,” echoed a few.





