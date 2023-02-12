Internet is one interesting space for all. It brings forth a different incident that leaves us with good vibes and positivity. We recently came across one such news that made us realise that disability should not be a hindrance to success. In fact, if you are adamant about doing something in life, there's absolutely nothing that can stop you from achieving it. We aren't saying this, a man who is working as a Zomato delivery agent has proved it. Recently, a video of the Zomato delivery agent has gone viral on social media. The video was shot by a biker in the middle of traffic





The clip follows the Zomato delivery agent seated in a motorised wheelchair. While smiling for the camera, the man said that one should never lose hope in life no matter what. The caption of the video reads, “Hats off to this man #Zomato #zomatoindia.”





The video has received 24.5k views, so far. People also took to the comment section to give a shout-out to the Zomato delivery agent's spirit and enthusiasm.





The clip has also managed to grab the attention of Zomato. The company has shared a GIF that reads, “They-re are heroes.”

Some users wrote that the motorised wheelchair was similar to a product pitched in Shark Tank India by Siddharth Daga, Swostik Dash and Ashish Sharma.

A user said, “Hero of the world. God bless you with his love that makes every day a joy to live.”

Amazed by the man, another wrote, “Wow”.

Meanwhile, a person asked Zomato, “Hi Zomato, are you doing enough for these flag bearers of your company??”

Have you ever met someone like this man who is living a life worth inspiring the masses? Do let us know in the comments below.