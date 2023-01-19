When it comes to popular food brands, each one has a unique and quirky social media strategy. These brands run several marketing campaigns talking about food, witty puns and so much more to engage audiences and attract customers. Food delivery application Zomato recently ran a funny campaign with grocery delivery application Blinkit. The format was widely appreciated and several other restaurants and fast-food chains even gave their own spin to it. However, Swiggy had a clever comeback to offer to Zomato's marketing campaign. Their post won many reactions online. Take a look:

The campaign by Zomato stated that if you would demand kheer, they would deliver it. "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge," read the reassuring billboard. Meanwhile, Blinkit stated, "Doodh mangoge, doodh denge," referring to their delivery application which would deliver groceries to your doorstep. But Swiggy, which is called a competitor to Zomato, gave a different take to this campaign. In response to a tweet by financial app Fi, Swiggy completed the statement "Just saying that it's 2023, you don't need 50 apps for". "You don't need 50 apps to order doodh and kheer," read the tweet by Swiggy, taking a subtle and clever dig at Zomato and BlinkIt's campaign.





A number of users reacted to the hilarious tweet by Swiggy. "What a shot Swiggy, what a shot," wrote one user in the comments while another said, "Shots fired!" "Zomato be like: Dil se bura lagta hai bhai, [I feel bad from the bottom of my heart]," said another user. A number of other brands such as SnapDeal and ZeptoNow also chimed in with their responses.





What did you think of the clever dig by Swiggy? Tell us in the comments.