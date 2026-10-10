It would not be an exaggeration to say that Lijjat Papad is everyone's favourite. For many Indian families, a meal just does not feel complete without papad on the side. But behind that packet is a story that started with just seven women, Rs 80 and a small beginning in Mumbai.





According to its website, Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad was started on March 15, 1959, by seven women at Girgaum in Mumbai. The group began with a borrowed sum of Rs 80. It is a women's organisation that aims to provide self-employment and help women earn a decent and dignified livelihood.

From A Small Beginning To A Larger Organisation

A major turning point came in 1966, when the organisation was registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950. It also received recognition from the Khadi & Village Industries Commission as a village industry.

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Women who can do physical work and agree with the organisation's objectives can become members. According to Lijjat, papad production begins early in the morning at around 4.30 am. Its branches also provide mini-bus facilities to pick up members from nearby points and drop them back home.

How The Organisation Works

Each branch is headed by a Sanchalika, who oversees production. The organisation also has a Central Managing Committee with 21 members, including elected office bearers.





According to its website, each branch's income or loss is handled by its sister members through changes in their rolling charges. The organisation credits the members' hard work and focus on maintaining the quality of Lijjat Papad for its growth.

Photo Credit: Instagram

More Than Just Papad

While Lijjat is best known for its papads, the organisation also makes products including masala, wheat flour, chapatis, appalam, detergent powder, laundry soap and liquid soap. It has 83 branches and 31 divisions across 16 states, providing self-employment to around 45,000 sister members across India.





Its products are also exported through merchant exporters to several countries, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, Australia and South Africa. The organisation also provides scholarships to children of its members who pass Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.





It has never accepted charity, donations, gifts or grants. Instead, its members have collectively contributed towards social causes, including support for families affected by earthquakes and people affected by floods.

Awards And Recognition

Over the years, Lijjat has received several awards and recognitions. These include the Best Village Industry award from the Khadi & Village Industries Commission for the period 1998-99 to 2000-01.





The organisation also received the Economic Times Award for Businesswomen of the Year 2001-02, the Best Village Industries award in 2003 and the Brand Equity Award in 2005.





In 2022, the Rotary International Vocational Excellence Award recognised the organisation for its contribution to women's upliftment and its work through Shri Mahila Griha Udyog Lijjat Papad. The organisation was also felicitated by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission in January 2023 for its work in promoting village industry products and exporting papads to more than 30 countries.





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