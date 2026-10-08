Besan (gram flour) is one of the most widely used ingredients in Indian kitchens. Its uses aren't limited to making kadhi and pakoras; it can also be used to prepare chilla, namkeen (savoury snacks), besan roti and halwa. Thanks to its versatility, many people also use it as a natural ubtan (body scrub). As a good source of protein, besan can be a useful addition to a balanced weight-loss diet.





Besan is typically made from chana dal (split Bengal gram). While packaged besan is readily available in shops, you can also make fresh, pure besan at home in just a few minutes.





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Chef Rajan Chandra recently shared a recipe on Instagram showing how to make besan at home with a few simple ingredients. The video also highlights that besan is not made from chana dal alone, as other ingredients can be added to improve its texture and flavour.

How To Make Homemade Besan

Ingredients

150g chana dal

60g rice

40g masoor dal (red lentils)

40g moong dal (split green gram)

Method





Take all four ingredients and spread them on a plate. Heat a pan and add the ingredients. Dry roast them over a low flame for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure even roasting.





Transfer the roasted ingredients to a plate and allow them to cool completely. Once cooled, add them to a medium-sized mixer jar and grind them into a fine powder.





Sieve the mixture once to obtain a smooth texture. Store the prepared besan in an airtight container.





Watch the video here:

Your homemade besan is now ready to use in a variety of dishes. Chef Rajan Chandra has also previously shared a recipe for making homemade Magic Maggi Masala.