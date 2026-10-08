Sweet, juicy and so delicious, guava is one of those fruits that's always at home. You can eat it sliced with salt and chilli, turn it into a juice or jam, or have it fresh during the season. But some varieties have become so associated with it that the places where they are grown carries the name of the region. One such example is in Uttar Pradesh, where a city is known for some of the best-known guavas in the country. Let's find out more about this place and why it's called the guava capital of India.





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Prayagraj Is Known As The Guava Capital Of India

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Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, is widely known as the Guava Capital of India. The city and its surrounding region are particularly associated with the Allahabadi Safeda and Allahabad Surkha varieties.





The Uttar Pradesh government lists Allahabad among the state's important guava-growing districts, along with areas such as Kaushambi, Farrukhabad, Aligarh and Budaun.

What Makes Allahabadi Guavas Special?

Two names stand out when talking about the region's guava orchards: Allahabadi Safeda and Allahabadi Surkha.





Allahabadi Safeda, known for its pale green skin and white flesh, especially stands out. The variety also has a Geographical Indication (GI) registration.

Surkha has a pinkish-red flesh and distinctive flavour and is sometimes also called Apple Guava due to its appearance. The official GI database lists Allahabad Surkha Guava as a registered agricultural product.





The Prayagraj region has traditionally been one of the important guava belts of Uttar Pradesh. According to a 2026 report, Bhagwatpur in Prayagraj and parts of neighbouring Kaushambi have historically formed the heartland of Allahabadi guava cultivation.





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Prayagraj's Guava Belt Is Changing

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The city's association with guava is strong, but the traditional orchards have faced challenges in recent years. Urbanisation, changing weather conditions and disease have affected cultivation in parts of Prayagraj and Kaushambi.





In 2026, newer varieties - including Red Diamond, Avadh Bhushan and Hisar Safeda - were introduced in the region as part of efforts to improve productivity and revive the guava belt. These varieties are being raised at the horticulture experiment and training centre in Khusrubagh before being introduced more widely.





At the same time, the older Allahabadi varieties continue to have a strong reputation. The GI recognition of Allahabad Surkha has helped preserve the connection between the fruit and its geographical identity, while demand for the traditional varieties continues beyond Uttar Pradesh.





So, when you think of India's famous guava-growing cities, Prayagraj is the name that stands out. Its Allahabadi Safeda and Surkha varieties have made the city an enduring part of India's guava story.