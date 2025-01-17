Cling film is one of the most useful things in our kitchen pantry. It is commonly used for covering leftover foods in utensils and containers, keeping them fresh. While it makes our lives a lot easier, unwrapping it can be challenging. Since it's plastic, the film sticks to the roll after every use, and removing it can be a real struggle. At some point, you may have even spent a considerable amount of time trying to unwrap it. We get it, it's quite a frustrating feeling and the struggle seems endless. But not anymore! Recently, we came across a genius hack that shows how you can unwrap cling wrap effortlessly. You'll be impressed with the results once you try this hack.

A genius video shared by @alsihacks on Instagram shows how you can easily unwrap cling wrap. In the video, a man explains the struggle of removing the torn bit from the cling wrap. He offers a simple solution. Simply place the cling wrap roll in the refrigerator for some time. After a while, he takes it out and shows how the cling wrap is unwrapping easily. Who would have thought the solution was so simple? The caption of the video reads, "Keep your film in the fridge and never worry about tears again. Try it out and let me know how it works for you."

Watch the full video here:

The viral video caught the attention of several internet users. Since being shared, it has garnered over 37.9K views and thousands of comments. Many were amused and grateful for the hack and shared their thoughts and experiences in the comments section. Check out some of the reactions below:

"How much time to keep in the fridge?"

"But fridge main jagah kaise banaye (But how to make space in the fridge)? Need another video on that."

"Try karna padega if it is effective."

"Thanks for this hack, it is really helpful."

"So easy!"

"I leave it in the deep fridge all the time."

"Mera overfreeze ho gaya abh, halka sa choota hun toh toot jaata hai (Mine has over-frozen now, it breaks if I touch it even a little bit)".

"Good. Now I need a fridge to try this."





Will you try this hack at home? Let us know in the comments section below!