Swiggy has partnered with Tourism Western Australia (TWA) to promote Western Australia as a holiday destination for Indian travellers, launching a Quokka-themed campaign across the Swiggy and Instamart apps on World Tourism Day. The campaign uses the quokka - often called "the world's happiest animal" - as a mascot across the apps, appearing on order-tracking screens and in banner placements to prompt users to take a brief mental break and imagine a holiday in Western Australia.





A gamified element, called the "Find the Quokka" challenge, allows users to navigate a digital map of Western Australia. Participants who locate five quokka icons hidden across scenic landmarks will be entered into a lucky draw. One winner will receive return tickets for two to Western Australia, sponsored by TWA.





Tom Upson, Director, Markets & Aviation at Tourism Western Australia, said the tie-up reflected rising interest from India. "India is one of Western Australia's most important and fastest-growing visitor markets. By joining hands with Swiggy, we aim to inspire more Indian travellers to explore the breathtaking landscapes and welcoming spirit of our state," Upson said.

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer at Swiggy Food Marketplace, described the campaign as part of Swiggy's efforts to broaden user engagement. "By introducing the Quokka into the Swiggy experience, we are creating a moment of joy that nudges users to imagine the pleasures of travel, even in the middle of their everyday routines," he said.





Anneke Brown, Managing Director of Tourism Western Australia, added that the partnership marks one of their "most ambitious outreach programs in India," combining trade, media, and consumer engagement.

The campaign runs until October 11, 2025, and targets major Indian markets including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai - cities that represent both strong outbound travel demand and large Swiggy user bases.