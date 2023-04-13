This Korean mother, in all probability, put in a lot of effort every morning to send a filling lunch with her son to his preschool. But a random call from the child's teacher took her by surprise. The teacher slammed her food as "disgusting and inappropriate" and asked her to stop sending it to school for her child. The 34-year-old mother of a 5-year-old son took to Reddit to share her ordeal and seek a solution. The post angered other Reddit users who came out in her support after reading the entire story.





The woman, who goes by the name 'flowergardens0' on Reddit, shared that the teacher made no effort to sound kind and spoke in an extremely rude and annoyed tone while telling that her the her lunches had an unpleasant odour and were very distracting for the other students.





As shocked she might have been, she politely acknowledged the concern and told the teacher that, "the lunches I pack are definitely not the healthiest but they are according to my son's preferences."

In the post, the mother even revealed what kind of foods she usually packs in her child's lunch box, "The usual lunch that I send him to school with is small celery sticks with blue cheese, goat cheese, kimchi, spam and spicy Doritos marinated in sriracha (I know, I know, but he deserves a snack, and I don't put that many chips in the baggy.)"





Even after the mother politely declined the request saying she can't drastically change her son's food, the teacher did not budge in and asked her to stop sending the food then. "His lunches are just too inappropriate to be sent to school any longer," the teacher wrote in the mail.





Angered Reddit users sided with the mother and left comments like:





"Report her to the principal. Her comments regarding your son's food are 'disgusting' and 'have an unpleasant tone. She's too inappropriate to be teaching at the school any longer."





One user wrote, "Your son's food is perfectly normal. For a 5-year-old. Your family's food is normal."

"The other thing that irritates me about this is, if (and still a big 'If!') the other kids are really 'distracted' by the food (read: bullying your kid about the food), this teacher isn't going to do a good job defending your son and teaching these kids to accept differences. Instead she's likely to join in the bullying herself."





"My oldest one's preschool teacher HATED that I sent tuna salad sandwiches to school [with him] once a week for lunch, as it was and still is his favorite sandwich. She never once brought it up to me but always told him that she thought it was stinky and she personally didn't like it but that she was glad he did."





"I'm a preschool teacher and I have never thrown away a child's lunch. Teachers and schools like this are overstepping. With so many families struggling, I'm just happy my students are eating. I would rather see kids eat a lunchable then some leftovers from dinner that they won't eat."

