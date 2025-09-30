Delhi NCR's most anticipated food celebration, The Big F Awards, is set to return with its 12th edition on October 1, 2025, at Le Meridien, Delhi. Conceptualised by Pawan Soni of Indian Food Freak, the awards have, over the past decade, carved a special place in the capital's dining calendar by spotlighting chefs, restaurants, and food innovators who redefine how Delhi eats.





What sets The Big F Awards apart is its uncompromising ethos-nominees are never required to pay for participation or recognition. From cosy neighbourhood bistros to fine-dining flagbearers, the awards cover the entire spectrum of NCR's vibrant food culture.





This year's jury boasts some of the most respected names in India's culinary space: Chef Kunal Kapur, Chef Sabyasachi Gorai, Sameer Bawa, RJ Khurafati Nitin, Chef Nita Mehta, Pawan Soni, Rocky Singh, Chef Ashish Bhasin, and Diwan Gautam Anand. Each shortlisted restaurant or chef is judged only after a personal visit, ensuring transparency and authenticity in the selection process.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming edition, Pawan Soni said, "For over a decade, The Big F Awards have celebrated those who transform the act of eating into a lasting memory. The 12th edition will spotlight chefs who experiment without losing touch with tradition, restaurateurs who set new benchmarks, and innovators who inspire with their commitment to excellence."





True to tradition, the winners will be announced only on stage, preserving the element of surprise. With all top nominees invited, the evening promises not just awards but also engaging conversations, networking opportunities, and a collective celebration of Delhi's ever-evolving dining story.

As the countdown begins, Delhi's food community is bracing itself for a night that honours creativity, consistency, and the passion behind every plate.