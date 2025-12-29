Many supermarkets offer varying discounts on different types of products. But have you ever seen them marking a price hike as a discount? A recent post making the rounds on Instagram shows how the label of one such item at a Star Bazaar outlet implied that it allowed buyers to save "Rs -1." Yes, you read that right. The label was promoting negative savings! The now-viral video shows a shelf with small 5-gram Parle-G biscuit packets. The customer filming the clip points out to its MRP, which is Rs 4. The final price at the store is Rs 5.











Many people in the comments section couldn't help laughing at the idea of an Rs -1 discount. Several connected it to the classic pose of the Parle-G girl. In a follow-up video, the customer shared a glimpse of the biscuit shelf after the price for it was corrected. The new label showed both the MRP and the final price as Rs 4. It also contained the text: "Save= Rs 0." This unnecessary clarification amused people more.





Read some of the reactions of Instagram users below:





"That girl on the Parle-G packet is how I look doing math."

"Finally, the mascot's gesture matches."

"Even the Parle-G girl is shocked."

"At least they are honest."

"At least they are telling the truth."

"Next level honesty."

"Zepto's discount be like."

"Discount is not discounting."

"Better than '80% off at Rs. 5 only'."

"That's when AI takes our jobs."





The viral video has clocked over 2.3 million views so far.





