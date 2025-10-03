Lizards can send some people into absolute panic mode. The moment they spot one scurrying across a wall or peeking out from behind a curtain, they might shriek in fear or even run out of the room. Although lizards are usually harmless, their quick movements and sudden appearances can be unsettling. But in Cambodia, you may be surprised to find that locals are not only unafraid of lizards - they actually eat them as a delicacy. Yes, you read that right. Recently, food vlogger Ganesh Mule shared a video on Instagram offering a glimpse into Cambodia's unusual snack.





The clip opens with the vlogger holding three sticks of deep-fried lizards, coated in masalas, resembling seekh kebabs. According to Ganesh, the fried reptile costs Rs 4,000. Although he did not try the bizarre dish himself, some adventurous foodies did. One of them revealed that it tasted good and gave it a thumbs-up. Another woman also gave it a try but couldn't finish it.

Check out the full video below:

The video received plenty of reactions, with the majority of people feeling disgusted.





"Isko India se ban kardo (Ban him from India)," commented a user sarcastically.





Many labelled the food vlogger as "pagal (crazy)."





"Arre bhai toh tu kyu nahi kha liya dusro ko taste kara raha hai (Oh brother, why didn't you eat it yourself instead of making others try it?)" asked another.





"Yeh video dekhne ke baad mai Instagram delete karne wala hun, kahi dobara scroll karte karte yeh video fir na aa jaye is darr se (After watching this video, I will be deleting Instagram out of fear that it might show up again while I am scrolling)," noted an individual humorously.





"Me watching this while eating Maggi," read a remark.





"Ghar mein chhipkali dikhi toh tujhe bulaunga (If I ever see a lizard in my house, I will call you)," admitted one person jokingly.

So far, the video has received more than 3 million views.