Indian culinary talent has once again shone on the global stage! This time, it is Chef Prateek Sadhu who is making the nation proud. Known for his innovative approach towards food, Chef Sadhu has been recognised with the Best New Entry Award at The Best Chef Awards 2025. Chef Sadhu earned this accolade for his extraordinary work at his restaurant, Naar. The restaurant is nestled in the foothills of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh. The menu has been praised for redefining Indian fine dining while staying true to regional flavours.





The awards announcement post on Instagram noted, "After dominating Mumbai's dining scene, Prateek Sadhu moved to the mountains to create Naar. With a research-driven horticulture team and daily harvests from his own gardens, his restaurant embodies the dream of every chef."







The awards ceremony, held in Milan on October 1 and 2, brought together some of the world's most celebrated chefs, culinary innovators and experts. The Best Chef Awards recognise not only their cooking skills but also their innovation, leadership and contributions to the food industry.





Also Read: This Indian Restaurant In Dubai Was Awarded A 3rd Michelin Star

More About Chef Prateek Sadhu

Born in Kashmir in 1986, Chef Prateek Sadhu's love for cooking started in his family kitchen, where he discovered a deep appreciation for food as a form of cultural expression. He went on to train at the Culinary Institute of America, earning two gold medals from the American Culinary Federation. Over the years, he worked at top restaurants like Noma, The French Laundry, and Alinea, before co-founding Masque in Mumbai. At Masque, the chef earned acclaim from around the world. In 2023, Sadhu made the move to the Himalayas to open Naar, with the goal of highlighting the region's rich culinary heritage.





Also Read: These Indian Cuisine Restaurants Have Been Ranked Among Asia's 50 Best For 2025

More About Naar: A Culinary Tribute To The Himalayas

Naar, meaning "fire" in Kashmiri, is a cosy restaurant situated within the Amaya boutique hotel. The establishment offers a menu that celebrates the diverse flavours of the Himalayan belt, which spans six states - Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh. Dishes feature locally sourced ingredients like Himachali yak cheese and juniper-smoked lamb, prepared using both traditional and contemporary techniques.

With this remarkable achievement, Chef Prateek Sadhu has not only put Indian Himalayan cuisine on the global map but also inspired a new generation of chefs to celebrate local flavours with creativity and passion.