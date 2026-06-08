Dining has evolved into a multisensory experience that extends far beyond the food itself. Today's most remarkable restaurants not only impress their guests with a mouthwatering spread but also put serious thought into architecture, interiors and design narratives. Recognising this growing intersection of gastronomy and aesthetics, Prix Versailles has unveiled its latest list of the world's most beautiful restaurants. One Indian restaurant from Pune has made it to the coveted list of beautiful restaurants from around the world.

Here Are The 16 Most Beautiful Restaurants In The World, As Per Prix Versailles:

1. Nobu One Za'abeel in Dubai, UAE





Located in Dubai, the restaurant is globally celebrated for its architectural brilliance. Perched 230 meters above the city inside The Link (the world's longest cantilever), it features soaring ceilings and serves signature Japanese-Peruvian dishes.

Nobu One Za'abeel in Dubai, UAE

2. Le Fou in Vienna, Austria





Le Fou in Vienna is a stunning celebration of Parisian-inspired opulence and theatrical bar culture. Hidden inside the boutique Hotel THE LEO GRAND, the restaurant brings true French joie de vivre to the heart of Austria. The cocktail menu has both classic and signature drinks.

Le Fou in Vienna, Austria

3. Monti in Gstaad, Switzerland





Situated inside the ultra-luxury hotel The Alpina Gstaad, Monti bypasses standard chalet clichés in favour of a contemporary approach to Alpine design. The place is known for its tableside preparation, where fish, meat, and fresh salads are curated directly in front of diners.

Monti in Gstaad, Switzerland

4. Akira Back, Hong Kong





The restaurant is situated on the 5th floor of The Henderson, a curved glass skyscraper in Central. The kitchen here crafts an adventurous blend of modern Japanese and Korean cuisine with an American flair.

Akira Back, Hong Kong

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5. Hana no Kumo, Hong Kong





Above Akira Back, this intimate 24-seat eatery is on the 38th floor of the same skyscraper. The restaurant is dedicated exclusively to Kappou dining - a traditional Japanese style where the chef prepares and finishes every single course right in front of the guests.

Hana no Kumo, Hong Kong

6. Monsieur Dior by Anne-Sophie Pic in Beijing, China





Situated on the ground floor of the massive House of Dior flagship in Beijing's bustling Sanlitun district, the venue acts as a carefully curated gallery rather than a traditional dining room. The kitchen bridges French culinary precision with tailored storytelling inspired by the House archives.

Monsieur Dior by Anne-Sophie Pic in Beijing, China

7. Peridot, Hong Kong





Sharing the spotlight with Hana no Kumo on the 38th floor of The Henderson, it is the third and final venue inside the futuristic skyscraper to capture the coveted title. The kitchen offers an entirely fermentation-forward, plant-based menu conceptualised by culinary artist Chef Lisandro Illa.

Peridot, Hong Kong

8. Escā Playa in Ras El Hekma, Egypt





The place is built to resemble a natural extension of the Mediterranean coastline. The menu prioritises light and sophisticated coastal Mediterranean dishes utilising seasonal ingredients.

Escā Playa in Ras El Hekma, Egypt

9. Finlandia Bistro in Helsinki, Finland





The restaurant occupies a corner of the protected structure, Finlandia Hall. The menu is a modern tribute to high-quality domestic craftsmanship and offers a relaxed Nordic bistro experience.

Finlandia Bistro in Helsinki, Finland

10. Carbone in London, UK





The two-floor restaurant is housed inside The Chancery Rosewood, the former U.S. Embassy building. The place revives the over-the-top generosity of mid-century Italian-American supper clubs. The gravity of the kitchen rests on cult classics like the Spicy Rigatoni Vodka, Caesar alla ZZ assembled entirely tableside and the massive Veal Chop Parmesan.

Carbone in London, UK

11. Rosso in Hinganigada, India





Situated inside Hotel Irada, the stunning neoclassical design hotel is located in the flatlands of Pune Wine Country. The dining room focuses heavily on Southern Italian culinary traditions. Rosso features an elite beverage pairing program that draws directly from the estate's active wine cellars.





Also Read: From Pink Walls To 2D Spaces, One-Colour And Themed Cafes Are Taking Over Delhi's Dining Culture

Rosso in Hinganigada, India

12. Marlow, Monaco





Marlow operates under the luxury portfolio of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. The menu centres around elevated Anglo-Saxon cuisine with a Monegasque twist. It bridges comfort and luxury by reinterpreting British classics such as premium breakfasts and an elegant afternoon tea service.

Marlow, Monaco

13. Lucia in Los Angeles, United States





Lucia serves as a high-design clubhouse rather than a traditional fine-dining room. The place is celebrated as Los Angeles' first true upscale, fine-dining Afro-Caribbean culinary experience. You can try spiced proteins, house-refined fried plantains and slow-simmered sauces here.

Lucia in Los Angeles, United States

14. Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn in Beverly Hills, USA





Perched on the third floor and rooftop of the custom-built House of Dior flagship on Rodeo Drive, the restaurant pays homage to the golden age of cinema. The dishes fuse classic French techniques with clean California freshness. Some signature offerings are a black truffle agnolotti in mushroom consommé and a showstopping chocolate ganache dessert.

Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn in Beverly Hills, USA

15. Mottai in Coral Gables, USA





The restaurant is situated inside The Plaza Coral Gables in Mottai. The place operates on a shareable plate concept that respects Japanese precision while highlighting local South Florida ingredients. A highly celebrated dish is Kinoko Hot Pot, finished tableside with yuzu soy butter and chilli crunch.

Mottai in Coral Gables, USA

16. Amura by Ángel León in Cape Town, South Africa





Housed inside the historic Planet Room and former Cape Colony space at The Mount Nelson Hotel, the restaurant's interiors feature moody emerald greens, rich timbers and warm bronze accents. The menu acts as a direct culinary dialogue between Spain's Atlantic coast and Cape Town.

. Amura by Ángel León in Cape Town, South Africa

The 2026 Prix Versailles restaurant list makes one thing clear - design and dining are no longer separate disciplines. The world's most beautiful restaurants prove that atmosphere is as important as flavour.